Kendall Jenner Hasn't Let Turning 30 Change Her, She Welcomed The Milestone On The Beach In Her Birthday Suit

If you were among the many who were holding your breath when Kendall Jenner turned 30 on Monday, waiting to see how she would greet this milestone birthday, your wait is over. Leaving her twenties hasn’t changed her.

She's still the successful model and businesswoman she's always been. The one who stunned us in March with a swift jab to the chin in the form of a thirst trap that saw her take off her top and jump into a pool for attention.

It didn’t seem like something a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family would do. I remember it as if it was yesterday. I sat there at my laptop, stunned. What had I just witnessed? I then took a deep dive that night and only later did I realize it.

This is who the Kardashian/Jenner family is and who they have always been. They've always been kind and forgiving to a cruel world that often misunderstands their motives. Most of all, though, they've always been giving. That stuck with me.

I had, for too long, viewed them through a distorted lens. One that had me unable to see them for who they are. That's not the case any longer.

Kendall Jenner Rings in 30 by Reminding Everyone Why Instagram Exists

I'm happy to report that two days after Kendall turned 30, she held true to those family values. Family values that I can now see as clear as a bright sun on a clear summer's day.

A birthday celebration while wearing a scarf as a top was a nice touch, but there was something missing. What was missing was a reinforcement that she wasn’t going to let entering her thirties change her.

The gift, if you will, was delivered on Wednesday to her 285 million Instagram followers (holy shit that's a lot of followers).

Kendall Jenner makes an appearance in bikinis. She takes off her top, and in the sixth slide of the post, she is completely naked, artfully sitting on the beach.

More importantly than all of that is that she's true to herself. Does anything matter more than that? Not to a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

I'd like to thank Kendall Jenner for selflessly using her birthday as a way to remind us all of that. She could have easily, and I mean easily, made it all about her.

That didn’t happen. And thanks to this social media post, we know that it's not going to happen in the near future either. I'm hopeful that's the case when she hits 40 too. If she follows her older siblings' lead, that will be the case.