Kendall Jenner Welcomed Spring With A Thirst Trap For Attention

If you can believe it, it appears a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family did something for attention. This time, Kendall Jenner is the guilty party.

I know exactly what you're thinking: Not Kendall Jenner, the successful model and businesswoman? It can’t be. That's not the sort of behavior that this family engages in.

Well, it is now.

I don't know exactly what this new direction is, or when it came about, but Kendall welcomed the first official day of spring by jumping into a pool topless.

That doesn’t sound like something a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family would do. Sure, she's taken her clothes off for an ad campaign before, but taking a swim for attention would never happen, would it? If it did, that's not the sort of gimmick I would fall for.

Others, perhaps, would be scrolling past the thirst-trap post and fall victim to it. Not me. I would at most study it to try to figure out when Kendall started engaging in such behavior.

That's all this is on a Thursday evening in March.

There could be more to the Kendall Jenner post than can be seen with the naked eye

What if we somehow slipped into an alternate timeline, one where the Kardashian/Jenner family would try to get our attention out of the blue with bikini pictures?

I don’t know if I'll get to the bottom of it tonight, but I do know if I didn’t spend at least a few minutes investigating it, I wouldn’t be able to sleep tonight.

After all, this is the same Kendall Jenner who did shots with college kids in SEC country and brought us together to support Team USA in a string bikini.

The least I could do to even begin to pay her back is scroll through some of her content on Instagram and look for some clues. I did that.

I didn’t find much in the way of clues, but I am happy to report that if this topless swim session is a thirst trap, or a post for attention, the ability to embed the suspected thirst trap has been disabled.

It could be an oversight on her part or an intentional action and a positive sign that all we know about Kendall and her family hasn't been lost. This wasn’t all about attention.

There could be a deeper meaning. You can see the post in question - which currently has more than 1.2 million likes - and by all means draw your own conclusions here.