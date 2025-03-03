Parents Brawl At Cheerleading Competition In Dallas, 10 Injured After Loud Noise Caused A Chaotic Evacuation

Parents at a cheerleading competition in Dallas decided that Saturday was going to be all about them. Instead of a day dedicated to watching their children compete, they let their emotions get the better of them.

You see parents brawling at their kids' events can happen anywhere at any time. It's not limited to youth sports like football, baseball, basketball or even hockey.

Some parents are ready and willing to throw down at graduations or, in this case, cheerleading competitions. Unfortunately, the brawling at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center resulted in a chaotic evacuation after a loud noise was mistaken for gunfire.

The National Cheerleaders Association, which was hosting the NCA All-Star National Championship - which sounds important - was forced to cancel performances on Saturday after a fight between several parents led to complete chaos.

Injuries to 10 people, ranging from bumps and bruises to broken bones, were reported. During the brawl, two people, reports FOX 4, knocked over multiple poles which made loud noises and caused panic inside the convention center.

Dallas police said people started running out of the building "in a stampede."

The canceled competitions were rescheduled for Sunday, although some teams made the decision to pack it up. They had enough excitement for one weekend in Dallas.

Parents held it together on Sunday and were able to attend a cheerleading competition without fighting

There was extra security at the event on Sunday and parents behaved themselves enough to get through the event without further incident.

"I was a little nervous. I thought I was doing good, and then we got here, and it was just take a deep breath and let’s do this for our kids," said a cheer mom who returned on Sunday, reports FOX 4.

"This isn’t just Dallas. These large convention centers don’t have security, no bag checks, so we’re hoping, unfortunately, we might have to use this as a lesson learned and just hope they up security," another cheer mom, this one from St. Louis said.

Another of the moms at the event had this to say: "She didn’t feel pressured, I didn’t feel pressured, and it felt like a community, and I appreciate having that community. Cheer is more than bows, glitter and fun. It’s a culture and the culture of cheer is that they are resilient, and they can withstand."

Put that on a bumper sticker. Suburban cheer moms everywhere would slap them on the backs of their minivans so fast your head would spin. Are you kidding me?

Cheer moms aren’t going to let living through their daughters during weekend cheerleading events be stopped by a couple of bad apples who can't keep it together. This is a culture of resilient cheer. These events make suffering through the work week worth it.