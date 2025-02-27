Hockey Parents Get Into Ugly Shoving Match In Fargo, North Dakota

Let's go to Fargo, North Dakota where the hockey world is buzzing over an ugly incident that went down over the weekend when emotions boiled over into a post-game shoving match that included a man and woman going at it.

Look, we get it, emotions are heating up as we get closer to the playoffs. It's been a long season. The families have blown through piles of money to chase hockey dreams and bragging rights are on the line here, but society cannot have parents pushing, shoving, attempting to trip and being rabid dogs, especially in front of kids.

Look at this disgusting behavior from Saturday at the Fargo Coliseum:

"Fargo Youth Hockey Association was immediately made aware of the incident that followed a youth hockey game on Saturday, February 22nd. FYHA has a strict code of conduct and adheres to USA Hockey and North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association code-of-conduct guidelines for parents, players and coaches. FYHA does not condone this type of behavior and club suspensions were issued Sunday morning to those involved," the league said in a statement.

This incident comes hot on the heels of the incident out of Washington where a man came onto the ice to punch teen refs.

What are the odds these parents will send their sons off to D1 college hockey? Not great

Even though youth hockey has the second-best odds for boys looking to play D1 college sports, the Fargo parents are still facing long odds. Just 13% of high school hockey players go on to play college hockey of any kind, according to the NCAA.

There have been some scholarship changes in hockey, but it's still a longshot that those parents are fighting over D1 money.