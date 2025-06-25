Creator Of TV's Best Show Announces Major Details About New Season

It sounds like "Paradise" fans are in for a wild second season.

The first season premiered on Hulu on Jan. 26, 2025, and brought fans eight episodes of a thrilling post-apocalyptic story about a city-bunker after the world ended after a weather disaster.

The seventh episode - "The Day" - is one of the best single hours of television I've ever seen. I've watched the episode multiple times, and it never gets old.

Fans are craving new episodes, and it sounds like whatever is coming is going to be wild.

"Paradise" creator previews season two

The season one finale revealed the killer of President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), and Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) left the bunker to go find his wife after it was revealed she's likely among the survivors.

It set the stage perfectly for season two, and I have complete faith fans are in for another epic ride, judging from some comments from creator Dan Fogelman that flew under the radar.

"I will say there's more mystery than people even could guess at right now; there's a little bit more science fiction coming than people are ready for at this moment. We have a three-year plan for the show, and I think we're very on track to execute. I got in my first two edits of the season today. I finished the finale script today, and I think we're on plan for what me and Sterling originally set out to do," Fogelman said during an interview with GoldDerby back in late May.

Star Sterling K. Brown further told the outlet, "We will see what the world is like outside of the bunker, and it's definitely not like what it was inside."

Sign me up.

The cool thing about season two is there are limitless options for where the show can go. The bunker is in absolute chaos and it was confirmed there are survivors on the outside who were kept hidden from everyone underground.

That includes Collins' wife and millions of other people. We saw in episode seven that the plane carrying the generals landed somewhere near St. Louis, and it appears that's *POSSIBLY* where the core of the country's rebuild is underway.

Something tells me we'll see Collins' story continue there as he looks for his wife.

No matter what, I have complete confidence that Fogelman and Brown will deliver. There's no official release date yet for season two, but I'll keep you updated when we know more. Let me know your thoughts on the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.