Best Show On TV Gets Big Update About New Season After Shocking Ending: DETAILS

Published|Updated

"Paradise" creator wasted no time before dropping an update on the new season.

The hit Hulu series focused on the assassination of the President following a doomsday event that brought people into a complex bunker.

It's one of the best original ideas that we've seen in a very long time from Hollywood. It was nothing short of spectacular, and it kept the audience guessing during all eight episodes of season one. Episode seven was also one of the best hours of TV ever made.

You can read my breakdown of the finale here.

Hulu's new series "Paradise" is an outstanding TV series. What is the plot? Who is in the cast? Read a review from OutKick's David Hookstead. (Credit: Hulu)

Hulu's series "Paradise" is outstanding. (Credit: Hulu/Disney)

"Paradise" creator drops season two update.

There's an unfortunate trend in television these days where fans have to wait years in between seasons. We've seen it multiple times with "Stranger Things," "Yellowstone" and "Game of Thrones" and other major series.

It's beyond annoying.

The good news is that it's not going to happen with "Paradise." Creator Dan Fogelman hopped on X Tuesday morning to announce that production on season two starts "in just a few weeks."

He also made it clear "it won't be two years" before season two arrives.

This is great news for "Paradise" viewers. Season one ended with an incredible reveal about the killer, and gave fans a clear path for season two as we watched Secret Service agent Xavier Collins prepare to leave the bunker.

He has one goal and one goal only. Find his wife, who he believed was dead. That's clearly going to play a major part in season two.

The other arc we'll see unfold in season two is whatever chaos is unfolding in the bunker now that people know there are survivors.

Everything is lined up for an epic continuation of the saga.

Paradise (Credit: Disney)

When will season two of "Paradise" premiere? Creator Dan Fogelman revealed season two will start shooting soon. (Credit: Disney)

With production on season two starting in a few weeks, it means we're almost certainly going to have new episodes no later than early 2026. It's still a significant wait, but much shorter than the gaps we've seen with other productions. It also gives us plenty of time to rematch the season and find hidden nuggets we missed the first time.

I know you're all just as excited as I am!

Paradise (Credit: Disney)

The first season of "Paradise" was a massive success for Hulu. (Credit: Disney)

Are you caught up and have some thoughts on the finale or theories to come? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.