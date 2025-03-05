Best Show On TV Gets Big Update About New Season After Shocking Ending: DETAILS

"Paradise" creator wasted no time before dropping an update on the new season.

The hit Hulu series focused on the assassination of the President following a doomsday event that brought people into a complex bunker.

It's one of the best original ideas that we've seen in a very long time from Hollywood. It was nothing short of spectacular, and it kept the audience guessing during all eight episodes of season one. Episode seven was also one of the best hours of TV ever made.

You can read my breakdown of the finale here.

"Paradise" creator drops season two update.

There's an unfortunate trend in television these days where fans have to wait years in between seasons. We've seen it multiple times with "Stranger Things," "Yellowstone" and "Game of Thrones" and other major series.

It's beyond annoying.

The good news is that it's not going to happen with "Paradise." Creator Dan Fogelman hopped on X Tuesday morning to announce that production on season two starts "in just a few weeks."

He also made it clear "it won't be two years" before season two arrives.

This is great news for "Paradise" viewers. Season one ended with an incredible reveal about the killer, and gave fans a clear path for season two as we watched Secret Service agent Xavier Collins prepare to leave the bunker.

He has one goal and one goal only. Find his wife, who he believed was dead. That's clearly going to play a major part in season two.

The other arc we'll see unfold in season two is whatever chaos is unfolding in the bunker now that people know there are survivors.

Everything is lined up for an epic continuation of the saga.

With production on season two starting in a few weeks, it means we're almost certainly going to have new episodes no later than early 2026. It's still a significant wait, but much shorter than the gaps we've seen with other productions. It also gives us plenty of time to rematch the season and find hidden nuggets we missed the first time.

I know you're all just as excited as I am!

Are you caught up and have some thoughts on the finale or theories to come? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.