Pamela Anderson's Favorite Date Night Outfit: 'Trench Coat, Nothing Underneath'

If you're here hoping to enjoy some hot Pamela Anderson slander, you're going to be disappointed. She brought us the iconic Baywatch character C.J. Parker, after all, and don't you ever forget that.

Not to mention, she participated in one of the most romantic houseboat rides of all-time with her then-husband, Tommy Lee. So don't you dare try to go after the 58-year-old for not wearing makeup all the time these days.

I don’t want to hear it and neither do those who are still inspired by Pam's many cultural contributions. Do you not remember her record 14 appearances on the cover of Playboy? Does that not matter to you?

Maybe I'm just traditional, but her resume still matters to me. If Pamela Anderson is happy, I'm happy. And with a reportedly new romance with Liam Neeson, 73, she seems happy.

They hit off on the set of their new movie, The Naked Gun. She's been all smiles with him promoting the movie everywhere, and now she's dishing up her go-to date night outfits.

Pamela Anderson jokes that she goes trench coat only on dates

This is the Pamela Anderson we all wanted when she was in her prime. The fake boobs were enough. There was no need to keep going under the knife as she got older and turn herself into an odd-looking science project.

Nobody wants that to happen to the 90s icon. Thankfully, she hasn’t taken that path. If that means no makeup at times, so be it. We still want to hear about her taking her clothes off.

She was asked by Glamour at a Pandora event during Copenhagen Fashion Week, Page Six reports, about what she wears on date night.

"Date night? My gosh, date night. I don’t know," Anderson said. "Trench coat, nothing underneath but Pandora [jewelry]. Approachable, fun. No, I’m kidding!"

You can’t tell me you prefer a Pamela Anderson at 58 stuffed full of Botox to the point she can’t smile, giving uptight answers to this more fun version with no shits to give.