This could be Sami Sheen's only opportunity to dress up as a former Baywatch star for Halloween.

Sami Sheen has what could very well be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity staring her in the face, and she's bravely considering taking it despite the risk to her own health.

The 21-year-old announced last month that she had sadly made the hard decision to have her breast implants removed. The implants, she said, are making her ill. They have to go.

In the meantime, Sami's been hard at work stocking up on her OnlyFans content. She doesn’t know what the cost to her career will be when the implants are removed.

But there's more that she fears she'll miss out on once her implants are gone. Like the blonde hair and big boobs combination she's currently enjoying.

When that's gone, Sami may never have an opportunity to pull off the famous look of the former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson for Halloween. It's been a dream of hers.

As the reality set for Sami, she's been tossing around the idea of continuing to fight back against her breast implant illness and postponing the breast implant removal until after Halloween.

"I’m all for putting your health first, but maybe I should wait until after Halloween to get my knockers removed because I’ve always wanted to dress up as Pamela Anderson," she revealed in a TikTok video.

"And now I finally have the blonde hair and big tits combo, and I’ve never been able to dress up like her before."

Greatness, and I'm talking about true greatness, requires sacrifice. You can’t pretend when it comes to that. It won't work. If you want to achieve your goals, you set them, and then put blinders on and go after them.

If extending her battle against the illness that she says is caused by her breast implants in order to be Pamela Anderson for Halloween isn't setting goals and achieving them in the name of greatness, I don’t know what is.