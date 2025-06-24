In Sad Boob Job News: Sami Sheen Made The 'Hard' Decision To Have Her Implants Removed

What a difference almost two years can make. Back in February 2024, Sami Sheen was on top of the world. She was a few months into a boob job that she got to take her career to the next level and was already thinking about going bigger.

Things have taken an unfortunate turn for the now 21-year-old. She's been forced to make the "hard" decision to have her breast implants removed. This just weeks after Kylie Jenner was running around handing out her secrets to a great boob job.

The timing couldn’t have been any worse for Sami. What does this mean for her OnlyFans career? That's not her top priority at the moment, her health is.

The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen has been experiencing health issues that are being blamed on her silicone implants.

Sami made the sad boob job announcement on Monday on social media, reported Page Six. She wrote, "i’ve been experiencing health issues for nearly 2 years now with the weirdest symptoms and finally discovered that i have breast implant illness."

Sami Sheen doesn’t want to have her implants removed, she's doing it for her health

She added, "idk how i haven’t figured this out sooner but i’m so happy i finally have an answer. i’m hoping to get them removed asap so i can start feeling better."

In another post, Sami took a look back at her boobs in their original form and wrote, "it’s definitely gonna be hard going back to this size. not only physically, but mentally."

She admitted that she doesn’t want to have her implants removed, but that she knows she's going to feel so much better once they're out.

She also shared a list of symptoms and a message to others dealing with similar breast implant-related health issues: "this is your sign to always put your health first!!!"

