Kylie Jenner Reveals The Secrets To A Great Boob Job

Ladies, listen up, here's what you tell your breast implant surgeon to get the perfect set of fake boobs, according to Kylie Jenner.

Bruce Jenner's 27-year-old daughter jumped on TikTok Monday to give the play-by-play details as if she's the Joe Buck of breast implants after a fan asked for her secret to the perfect bolt-ons.

"Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully," TikToker Rachel Leary asked.

Ask and you shall receive.

Kylie Jenner reveals what to ask for to get the perfect boob job

"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!" Kylie fired back as if she was a car mechanic working on a Pontiac back in the 1990s before recommending her Beverly Hills surgeon, Garth Fisher.

It's no secret that Fisher is credited with being the "Plastic Surgeon to the Stars." He advertises his title and the Kardashian clan right on his website. "Dr. Fisher has done work on several members of the Kardashian family, who have raved about their results in interviews on TV," Fisher's site reads.

Even Bruce was getting work done by Fisher before transitioning into Caitlyn, the site adds.

"Caitlyn had had a botched facelift from a previous surgeon, and she trusted Dr. Fisher to revise it. After Dr. Fisher’s facelift, Caitlyn called Dr. Fisher a "genius" with facelifts because no one could tell she had had anything done, but people kept telling her how great she looked," the site continues.