Daily Mail Ripped For Disgusting Pamela Anderson Met Gala Headline

In case the morons at the Daily Mail haven't looked at the calendar, it has been 30 years since Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson took a romantic honeymoon boat ride that turned into the biggest sex tape of the 1990s.

"Frumpy," the Mail declared Tuesday in a post analyzing how Pam looked at Monday night's Met Gala while standing next to her son, Brandon Thomas Lee, who was conceived in 1995 during his parents' summer of love tour.

Now 57, Pamela Anderson is known less for displaying her cans for Hugh Hefner's Playboy magazine and more as the actress who has turned her back on plastic surgery and, for the most part, makeup to keep her looking young.

While Madonna's looking like a space alien with her face constantly yanked back like a dog with its head out the window of a car going 70 mph down a state route, Pam's just going about her business aging gracefully.

Advantage: Pam.

Imagine how big of a pain in the ass it is to be Madonna at 66 years old and scheduling her face to be tightened every six months like she's taking in a Toyota Camry to get an oil change every six months.

Meanwhile, Pam throws on some moisturizer, tells her stylist to give her a $35 haircut, and she's ready to roll. Gen Xers can't get enough of it. They appreciate that the woman who went from having the most recognizable rack of the 1990s now looks like she just planted 10 hostas and milked a cow before lunch.

The Daily Mail is pathetic for calling Pamela Anderson ‘frumpy’

If you told Gen Xers of the 1990s that 30 years after Tommy Lee was taking Pam to pound town on that boat that she'd one day look like a 1990s indie rock lead singer in her mid-50s, you would be called insane.

But that's exactly where we're at. Gen Xers are ready to fight the Daily Mail and it's well deserved.