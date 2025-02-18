Paige Spiranac's Latest Challenge 'The Candy Cup' Features Her Catching Candy In A Cup Between Her Boobs

Can Paige Spiranac save Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's indoor simulator golf league, TGL? You bet your ass she can. Will they ever take her up on her apparent offer to help?

Who knows? She's not sitting around waiting for the call.

Paige is taking the work ethic and the skills that made her the world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer and applying them to a new venture.

What is this new venture? Something she calls Las Paigeas, which she describes as the Ultimate Gaming Destination. A place where "adrenaline is always on tap."

Part of this new venture is a Gimme Props segment that she features on YouTube where she takes on the craziest prop bet challenges sent her way.

Paige has already taken on challenges like washing 30 golf balls in a ball washer in 60 seconds and taking on a double patty cheeseburger in five bites or less.

Paige Spiranac is one of the best influencers to ever do it for a reason

The result of the new segment is, as you would expect from Pageviews, content that you can't turn away from. It's good clean fun.

Entertainment in less than five minute chunks dished up by one of the best to ever do it. On Tuesday, Paige was back at it taking on "The Candy Cup" challenge.

The challenge was for Paige to put a cup between her boobs then attempt to fill the cup with candy falling from the sky. She was given 30 seconds to fill the cup.

She gave the challenge her best, but in the end she came up a little short. She took the loss in stride, then handed out a prize to the person who challenged her.

That's the kind of quality content that the internet needs on a Tuesday in the middle of February. She's one step ahead yet again.

The football season is over, the NHL and NBA are on their All-Star Breaks and Spring Training has yet to get underway. It's the perfect time for Paige, a cup, and a candy challenge.

As long as Paige Spiranac is involved, the content game is in good hands.

She's going to challenge herself, she's going to push the boundaries, and she's going to make everyone else step their game up.