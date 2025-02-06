Paige Spiranac Shoves Multiple Beef Patties Into Her Face For YouTube, Waste Management Time & Eggs Gone Wild!

NOW we're cooking on Instagram AND Facebook with the new PUBLIC page!

ZING! Take that, Mark Cuban

Tafoya off the top rope!

How about that for a Wednesday during Super Bowl week. Trump goes ahead and signs an executive order banning dudes with dongs from invading girls' sports like what should've been done when Lia Thomas showed up in the Penn women's swimming pool in the fall of 2021 and SMASHED records that WOMEN had held.

Those records still stand, by the way.

It's an absolute travesty that must be reversed and hopefully Wednesday was the next step in righting wrongs that women have had to deal with since the dudes with dongs decided they were female.

And then look at this, the no-backbone NCAA came out right after Trump's order and decided it would finally take a stand only after Trump's ink hit that piece of paper. Absolutely spineless.

For an organization that claims to have women's best interest at heart, the NCAA has been a complete fraud since 2021 when Paula Scanlan and those Penn swimmers stood there crying on the starting blocks knowing Lia Thomas was about to destroy their records.

I like to think those of us at OutKick will be on the right side of history decades from now.

One of you needs to try this for Screencaps…IF YOU HAVE THE FUNDS…don't blame me if you go broke playing $10 at 93 casinos

These people are actually trying to visit 111 Vegas-area casinos in 24 hours. Yes, they're playing slot machines. I have to look into it a little more to see how much they're playing and what the rules are to this challenge.

If you play $10, do you have to play it until you double it or just run through it completely?

Wouldn't this be better if you had to play black on the roulette wheel at 111 casinos? $25 on black at 111 casinos. Then, at the end, see what your win/loss is?

Speaking of gambling, I got my Super Bowl squares…I know you don't care, but I'm telling you anyway

I have the Chiefs with a 7 and the Eagles with a 2 in the 4th quarter. Just one game in NFL history has ended with that combination — Super Bowl XXVI in 1993 when the Cowboys beat Buffalo 52-17.

In other words, there's a chance.

Reader emails make for great content

— Millennial Philly Ray in MN sent in a comment and then I spun it into content for the new Facebook page:

Is this a good country band?

— Jason G. writes:

Keep up the your great work on Outkick. I have noticed you and other are country music fans, so I thought I would share with you a recent group from Mobile I have become a recent fan of for you to review and share with your audience. They have a great story and once you read it will explain why things have taken a bit longer for them as they run their show...

The group is Muscadine Bloodline.

For nearly a decade, Muscadine Bloodline have delivered a soulful and potent form of country music indelibly colored by their Alabama heritage. But in the making of their latest body of work, the Mobile-bred duo dug deeper into their roots than ever before, dreaming up a batch of songs inspired by the places they know best: the blue-collar melting pot of their coastal hometown, bustling Cajun fishing villages and desolate timberlands, the untamed and idyllic spaces where they ran wild as children.

The latest turn in a career that’s included releasing three acclaimed albums, earning a standing ovation at their 2018 Grand Ole Opry debut, and selling out shows across the country as an emphatically independent act, The Coastal Plain emerged from an acute strengthening of their creative vision.

Let me know what you think, I have no ties to these guys just a fan.....

Kinsey:

I'm a terrible judge of country music. I've never purchased a country music CD or an Apple download in my life. I'll let real music fans like Ridge Runner in TN or others be the judge here.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

The view from our new balcony in Panzano, Italy

— Mike T. and Cindy T. have changed locations — again:

Wild boar store:

That's it for this Thursday morning after an ice storm. The windows are glazed, but tree limbs are fine, which is all we can ask. The power is on and the Internet works so it's a regular day around here.

Let's go get after it and hope that the Waste Management gives us some incredible content.

Have a great day.

