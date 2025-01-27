Paige Spiranac Drops A Hint That Tiger Woods Should Hear Loud & Clear

Paige Spiranac might not have been speaking directly to Tiger Woods Sunday morning on Twitter, but she was sending a message that Tiger should be hearing loud and clear.

YouTube Golf and Pro Golf® better start working together before it's too late.

It's a message that resonates loud and clear for those of us who have watched the first weeks of the TGL, the indoor golf experiment from Tiger and Rory that hasn't exactly blown the doors off the content world.

Just last week, right here on OutKick, I called on Tiger to lean into the YouTube/influencer world for help. "Tiger Woods needs Paige Spiranac To Save The TGL Mess," I wrote in the headline.

Tiger's league has a personality issue. It's a sausage-fest and, from the sound of things, it's the type of project that Paige would be up for saving because it would be great for golf in general.

"No one is blind to the fact pro golf is currently struggling to capture audiences. They need to speed up pace of play, get fresh talent incorporated into the broadcasts, introduce the audience to the rookies, less commercials, and most importantly have the best players in the world on one tour. Golf is better when professional golf is thriving. There is nothing better than a back 9 of a major," Paigeviews wrote on Twitter.

Now, granted, she's talking about the PGA Tour product and what the Tour threw out there at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was another in a long line of brutal watches for golf fans. From no-name golfers they've never heard of to an absurdly painful front nine from the final group, it was a mess.

But, this is a systemic issue for golf: The personality is gone and golf (Tiger) needs to figure out how to incorporate the fun YouTubers to build up the current game.

Let's face it, Scottie Scheffler isn't going to get arrested for assaulting a police officer very often.

TIGER, GET PAIGEVIEWS ON THE PHONE…SHE'S READY TO HELP

Spiranac, the world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer as named by the OutKick Culture Department, isn't looking to steal the thunder from the PGA Tour. She want the Tour to get healthy, which will benefit her business by bringing in more fans to the sport which will then make everyone more money.

"They are two separate entities and it’s mutually beneficial to work together to reach more eyeballs," she continued on Twitter.

The question is why that isn't happening with the TGL. Why not bring in special guests each week to spice up the coverage? Paige seems ready to help.