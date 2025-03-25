Paige Spiranac Has Started Her Countdown To The Masters, Yanet Garcia Models Lingerie & A Croc Fought A Gator

How is this nudist resort in Georgia still on the market?

When Joe wrote about this nudist resort for sale in Cleveland, Georgia for less than $2 million back in February, I thought there was about to be a bidding war between retirees looking to snatch up the property for an easy investment.

The place is already a nudist resort. There are 42 acres, six bedrooms and bathrooms with a pool. There's no way this thing is still on the market more than a month later, then I saw a nudist resort headline. It can’t be the same one, can it?

Sure enough it is. The Zillow listing is still up for "a rare opportunity to own and operate a thriving nudist resort nestled in a serene natural environment."

This thing is sitting there waiting for someone looking to diversify their investments. It's a well-established resort that "offers a unique lifestyle experience catering to a discerning clientele seeking relaxation, freedom and community."

It's right on the tip of the Blue Ridge Mountains. There are almost 28,000 views on the listing and nearly 400 people have saved it, but somehow nobody has come along and dropped the $1.8 million on it.

This could be a waiting game being played by the retirees here. They want it, they just want the price to start dropping first. I get it, but there's only going to be one winner at the end of the day.

It has the six cabins, but it also has more than 30 RV sites along with other camping spots for those nudists who also like to get in touch with nature. Best of luck to anyone seriously considering buying this ready to go business.

The guy who ate $770,000 worth of Tiffany jewelry crapped it all out

It took two weeks, but Jaythan Gilder, the man accused of swallowing $770,000 worth of Tiffany jewelry, "passed" all of it in an Orlando hospital.

The Smoking Gun reports that the 32-year-old had two officers with him the entire time he was in the hospital waiting to crap out the jewelry.

On March 10, three of the four stolen Tiffany earrings left his body. Imagine being the person that had to locate them once outside his body.

I can confidently say that they're not getting paid enough. The final piece of jewelry came out two days later.

Gilder also passed two unidentified earrings on the 10th, and it's not known when he ate them or where they came from. Who knows? He could enjoy eating earrings.

I'm not going to judge him for that, but you can’t go around pretending to represent an NBA player in order to get close to expensive jewelry so that you can steal it, which is what he's accused of doing.

If you want to walk into a cheap jewelry store and buy a $5 set to eat, have at it. In the end, this one has a happy ending. Tiffany has the stolen earrings back, although I'm not sure thaa they can sell them, can they?

A crocodile and an alligator got into a fight in Florida

Grilling vs bbq

- Myron B writes:

Sean

Picture of a pork butt ready to put on the smoker. I realized reading Joe's comment that he speaks of bbq he means a grill with burgers, dogs , brats, steaks and maybe chicken. Having married a Texas lady, bbq means a smoker with larger meat. Much easier to bbq in any weather with the bigger machine. And with my Masterbuilt 560 I can cook from 220 to 500 F so steaks and burgers also get some smokey goodness. Picture of a pork butt roast ready to become pulled pork. Forgot to get after pictures, folks were ready to eat.

Plus being in the UP we would have a lot fewer bbq days. Second picture is the homestead after snow removal today.

Looking forward to the next 9 days. Did you catch the penalty shot to tie the NCAA Women's Hockey Championship game? Worth a look!

SeanJo

Hey Myron, the meat looks fantastic.

As far as barbecue and grilling go, until I moved to North Carolina we always called cooking on a grill barbecuing. But, as you know, those have two different meanings in the South.

I didn’t see the penalty shot in real time, but Hook wrote about the game and included the video of the penalty shot that tied it up. It's awesome.

Have a great one. Hopefully you're due to thaw out up there and can enjoy a few more days of grilling and barbecuing.

How to navigate the College Bball Commercials

- Kevin W writes:

Hey Sean,

Saw Rick N's rant about the commercials. Thanks to the magic of FFwd 30 second button on my Directv remote, if you've ever watched a college basketball recorded, you'll know exactly how long the commercial breaks are and when they occur. Here's how they work...

Four pre-determined 3:30-minute commercial breaks occur when the clock stops under 16, 12, 8, and 4 minutes. Five back to back clicks and boom, you're back just as the ball is getting inbounded.

A called timeout is a 30-second timeout, typically at the end of a half or game, but the total length is typically 1 minute total from game stop to start. The exception to this is if a team is getting run and needs a timeout and it coincides with one of the above under stoppage times. Also note the under-timeout stacking! This is when you go on a long run of play without stoppage and you get two under ad breaks stacked back to back because they happen in the same window because there was no stoppage until the next window or close to it. That is always annoying.

So, if you're watching these games live, you flip to another game, and note the clock and subtract the appropriate time to flip back. FOMO solved.

Note the nervous wife/girlfriend/other in the room problem. They don't and won't understand your system and after about 2 mins will start to nag you about "flipping it back!"

Is the system perfect? No, but you'll spare yourself watching the same tourney ads over and over and over again.

SeanJo

Hey Kevin, that’s one way to handle it.

On YouTube TV you can pull up the multiview and have several games going at the same time. That's not going to work if there's only one game on, but it does take care of the issue when there's wall-to-wall action.

- John from SD writes:

SeanJo,

Glad to see you back for a stretch while Joe takes his break. Better to have you than a hodgepodge of fill-ins.

The IGs you’ve had lately are great. Yes, I had to look up who Tate McCrae is. Pretty impressive.

Grilled chicken breast on the grill tonight and yes, forgot to take a picture. Paired it with rice and broccoli 🥦, trying to keep it healthy.

Keep up the great work!

SeanJo

Hey John, I appreciate it. I'm just glad I can help out as Joe takes a few days off.

There's a lot that goes into putting Screencaps together on a daily basis and hitting the reset button every few months is necessary.

Let's not forget the Thursday Night Mowing League is about to get going too.

That's it. Tuesday is in the books. Keep those emails coming, the inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

