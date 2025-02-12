Buy A Nudist Resort For $1.8 Million: Here's What You Get

Have you been killing it with your dividends and VOO investments? Are you a nudist? Are you looking to retire from the grind and combine your nudist interests while investing in real estate? Are you tired of the normal investment ideas like buying some cabin and turning it into an Instagram Airbnb like every other suburban wife does in her spare time?

There's an incredible opportunity in Cleveland, Georgia (#notsponsored) where you can buy a turnkey nudist resort for $1,800,000 and go into business this summer.

Are you ready to trade your desk job for balls-out smores nights around a campfire? Do you like coed nude pool volleyball while listening to Yacht Rock pumping through the pool complex speakers?

You're in luck, this place has it all.

The Serendipity Park Nudist Resort is a 4 ½ star slice of heaven buried deep in the northern Georgia forests where TripAdvisor reviewers claim stress will "melt away."

"This was my first time to any clothing optional campground and I was a bit nervous. The wife did not want to go, but told me to have a good time. It was only two hours away, so if it didn't pan out, I could always leave and come back home," a traveler wrote on TripAdvisor back in October.

"With towel in hand, I went down to the pool…within an instant I forgot I was in the buff. The stress from the city just melted away. It was amazing. Why did I wait so long?"

What do you get when you buy a nudist resort in the Georgia mountains?

The key here is that you get 42 acres of seclusion for your naked guests.

Plus:

Pool

Hot tub

Sauna

Six cabins with bathrooms

6 50 amp RV sites

27 30 amp RV sites

A bunch of primitive camping sites

On-site cafe

Clubhouse that's loaded with all sorts of seating for nudist lunches and nudist billiards

"Discover a rare opportunity to own and operate a thriving nudist resort nestled in a serene natural environment. This well-established resort offers a unique lifestyle experience catering to a discerning clientele seeking relaxation, freedom and community," listing agent Brittany Hall writes on the MLS listing.

"Located in Cleveland, Georgia at the southernmost tip of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the resort spans 42+/- acres of secluded land ensuring privacy and tranquility for owners and guests. As you pass through the gated entry, a winding road takes you to the heart of the community, the clubhouse and pool area where members can relax and unwind.

"Take a cool, refreshing dip in the swimming pool or seek rejuvenation in the hot tub or sauna. Sit back in the shade of the poolside pavilion or grab a bite to eat in the on-site cafe. Socialize in the community dining room or lounge. Explore potential for growth through additional services, events and development.

"A highlight of the property is the expansive Blue Creek that borders the property offering a peaceful backdrop for leisurely nature walks. Resort offers long-term and short-term rentals with the option of 6 fully equipped cabins, 6 50Amp RV sites, 27 30Amp RV sites, 3 pop-up camper sites and 2 separate primitive camping fields.

"Ideal for buyers passionate about naturism with a desire to own a prosperous business in the niche hospitality sector."

Mortgage on a nudist resort:

Based on current interest rates, you're looking at a monthly mortgage of $12,700 and that includes taxes.