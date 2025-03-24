College Hockey National Title Game Ends With Insane Final Goal In OT: WATCH

The women's college hockey game between Wisconsin and Ohio State ended in chaos Sunday night.

The Badgers are the greatest women's hockey program in America and entered the national title game with seven championship banners already hanging.

The Buckeyes entered the game with two national titles (2022 and 2024), and the two teams gave fans a game that will be remembered for a very long time.

Wisconsin beats Ohio State in OT to win the national title.

Wisconsin star Kirsten Simms drilled a goal with 18.9 seconds left in regulation to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime, and she was just getting started.

Simms followed up her goal at the end of regulation by threading the needle in overtime for one of the sexiest goals you'll ever see.

Check out the incredible game-winning shot to secure the Badgers' eighth national title in the video below.

Women's college hockey is one of the coolest sports in America. It doesn't get nearly the respect it deserves, but there's no doubt it's awesome.

The Badgers and Buckeyes gifted fans an all-time classic Sunday night. Simms made herself a legend. She locked up the game-tying goal to force OT with seconds remaining, and then scored one of the greatest goals you'll see in women's hockey.

It really doesn't get much better than that.

Also, huge shoutout to Mark Johnson. The man was the best player on the Miracle on Ice team in 1980 and is now the most dominant coach in the history of women's college hockey.

He has eight rings. Eight!

Congratulations to both teams on a truly incredible matchup, and congrats to the Badgers for locking up another national title. As a Wisconsin man, it's great to see. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.