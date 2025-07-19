Olivia Dunne Let It All Hang Out With Paul Skenes On The Beaches Of Montauk

I'd choose Livvy Dunne over Big Dumper any day of the week, but it's close.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes spent All-Star week on the beach of Montauk, soaking in the sun, letting the cheeks breathe, and resting up for a huge second of the baseball season.

And if that's not the perfect way for my #ACE to lock in for a playoff push, I don't know what is.

Side note: The Pirates STINK and Paul will not be pitching in October this season unless they do the world a favor and trade him. They somehow lost 10-1 to the WHITE SOX last night. Do you know how hard that is to do? Sad.

Anyway, back to Livvy Dunne … she let it rip on Montauk, and at least gave Paul a breather from an otherwise miserable season in Pittsburgh.

Olivia Dunne has Paul Skenes rested up

That's how an ace deserves to spend a few days off. Paul Skenes hasn't had a second to breathe since March.

The Pirates refuse to give him an ounce of run support. He loses every game he starts despite having an ERA south of two. He's stuck in Pittsburgh six months out of the year.

It's been a rough go of it for Paul this season. So when Olivia Dunne takes you to Montauk for a few days post All-Star game, you go.

Now, Skenes isn't in the pictures, but he was there, according to boots on the ground. My guess is he was the cameraman, which, frankly, sounds like a pretty decent gig if you can get it.

PS: Why does anyone play in the MLB All-Star game? Serious question. You play your last regular season game on Sunday, and then spend the next two days doing ASG stuff before getting only Wednesday and Thursday off?

That's two days of "vacation" before having to regroup for wherever your Friday series is.

That sounds like such a waste of time. I'd skip the game every year if I were A) in the big leagues, and B) even remotely good enough to go.

Won't be an issue for me, ever. But it will be for Paul down the road. I'd choose beach days with Livvy over Big Dumper #content any day of the week.

It's close, though.