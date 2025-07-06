Livvy Dunne Rocks A Bikini At The Beach For 4th Of July, Instagram's Finest Get Patriotic & A Bigfoot Wedding

I'm happy to report that I made it through the 4th of July with all of my fingers and I hope you did, too

I'm slightly sunburned, down a pint of blood, but up early ready for a strong finish to the Fourth of July weekend. I hope you are, too. Ready for a strong finish to the weekend, that is.

We hit the pool early on Friday after leaving the decision to head out to the parade up to the 5-year-old. He didn’t want to go, and we didn’t feel like starting our holiday off with that battle.

We skipped the parade this year and opted for some sunburn instead after a few hours at the pool. A very important trip to the local dollar store followed.

I'm not exactly sure how we ended up there, but I sadly have to report that I was unable to provide the little guy with his first cap-gun experience. They had plenty of cap guns in stock. The problem was that there were no caps.

The whole fun of a cap gun, which evidently the dollar store has lost sight of, is the caps themselves. They pop, smoke comes out, and in a simpler time, a small child would end up with a smile on their face. No such luck, at least not at this particular dollar store.

Also missing from their card selection – again, I'm sadly reporting – is the bikini birthday card. Not a single bikini birthday card among their somewhat surprisingly large selection. What are we doing if we're not offering at least one of those?

Get it together, dollar stores. We need caps for cap guns and would like to have one bikini birthday card option. Is that too much to ask?

It wasn’t a completely wasted trip. I was able to locate the foam gliders, and I'm happy to report that they still look like dongs.

Later that night, we fired up the grill

Chicken wings and hot dogs were on the menu. Although I wasn’t able to grab any pictures of the meal due to the fact that I had purchased a small amount of fireworks from the grocery store.

There was nothing that flew through the air or exploded. Those are illegal in the state of North Carolina, but that didn’t help calm down a five-year-old who was ready to set them off while it was still light out.

We barely held him off long enough, and he had a great time watching the fountains while throwing pop-its around and getting his hands on a few sparklers. When our little show in the street in front of our house was over, he was ready to call it a night.

The neighborhood put on an official show in one of the common areas not too far from our house, and we managed to catch most of that through the trees before heading to the back patio and catching the unofficial show that some of our neighbors put on.

All in all, a decent Fourth of July. It was only ruined by the Yankees blowing a game to the Mets for what was their fifth straight loss. They've since added to that with another loss on Saturday.

Thankfully, I was dragged out to a few stores by my wife on Saturday before giving blood and didn’t have to sit and watch them sink even further down in the AL East standings after gift wrapping the division to the Blue Jays.

And that's how I ended up with a little sunburn, down a pint of blood, with all of my fingers ready for a strong finish to the Fourth of July weekend.

Bigfoot wedding

Let's shift gears a little before we get to this week's reader emails. What better way to do that than with a Bigfoot wedding? I can’t think of any.

A couple tied the knot last weekend at Bigfoot festival. Christy Chaffin and Ron Howes met at a Bigfoot event, got engaged at one, and as of last weekend, got married at one.

The two married at this year's West Virginia Bigfoot Festival, reports WBOY.

The bride had this to say afterward: "It’s a community, and getting married at a Bigfoot festival, it was what we wanted to do because we’re a part of the community. We want the community to be stronger, and that’s really what it’s all about."

This wasn’t just about these two getting married. They wanted to shine some light on the entire Bigfoot community and its ability to bring people together.

Ron said, "Bigfoot has done this; it’s brought this whole community together. I was promoting a show and she was set up next to me—her as a vendor and me as a speaker. Us coming together brings those two worlds together."

Love and Bigfoot – talk about heartwarming. Naturally, I reached out to both of them.

I haven’t heard anything back yet, but I'd love to get some more details about how this all came together.

I'd also love, of course, to get any details about any encounters they've had with Bigfoot, if indeed they've had any.

I may need to venture out to one of these festivals.

Firetruck Groupies

- Gene in the Rock writes:

Honestly, maybe FDNY should just pay the tariff and buy the boys a Mahindra 755 just for "big red tractor" rides.

This has got to be proof positive of the pussification of America. Just two short decades ago the D'Backs and Bill Clinton were both led by a Randy Johnson and we were fine with it. Now this. How the f#ck did we get here?

SeanJo

I'm not sure how we got to the point where the FDNY is suspending its employees for an innocent firetruck ride given to "hot girls." The good news is that the internet rallied behind the officer who was suspended.

There appears to be more on the right side of this. Keep fighting the good fight, Gene!

Bananas and gloves

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

Watching the Savana Bananas on cable, and I'd like to suggest an exemption to your no mitts for adults rule: Since a caught foul ball at a Bananas game is an out, I think it's wholly appropriate to take your mitt to the game. Catch that ball and get your self in the box score.

Thoughts?

SeanJo

The Savannah Bananas play a whole different brand of baseball. I still wouldn’t bring a glove, but whatever floats your boat.

Whatever you do, don’t turn into this:

Fourth cooking

- Myron writes:

Sean

Couple pictures of some of this weeks culinary activity. First is about 9 pounds of pulled pork from butt I smoked while the second is sweet peppers and jalapeños peppers stuffed with cream cheese and some shot guns being smoked. Also smoked a turkey while family was here. Lots of smoking with few leftovers.

More cooking

Also smoked some pizzas. Had a great 4th weekend.

SeanJo

Excellent job here, Myron. You went big for the Fourth. Keep sending your meat and whatever else you're smoking or grilling. The jalapeño peppers with cream cheese look incredible.

That's it for the Fourth of July weekend. Finish it off strong. Hit the back patio, fire up the grills, and remember why you mow on Thursdays.

I'll see you next Sunday. Keep sending your meat my way. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

