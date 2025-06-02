Video Purportedly Showing Bigfoot Wandering Through Woods In Colorado Has Internet's Attention

Hikers near the Upper Colorado River captured what they believe to be a massive Bigfoot-like creature wandering through the woods. The recent video started to pick up steam over the weekend and now has the internet's attention.

Is it Bigfoot? That's not as easy of an answer as you might think in the year 2025 with cameras everywhere and people walking around with them in their pocket.

The video isn’t anything near as clear as the famous Patterson-Gimlin film. Although, let's be real, that's not a Bigfoot in that footage from 1967.

That doesn’t mean this viral video out of Colorado isn’t an actual Bigfoot and not some clown clearly walking around in a costume.

I want to believe it, and I'm glad that, unlike the alleged recent Michigan encounter, there's a video. Let's have a look at the video which currently has more than 2 million views:

The internet isn't convinced that this is a Bigfoot wandering through the woods in Colorado

Not exactly what you would call compelling evidence. You can see a rather large creature of some kind that appears to be covered in hair walking through the trees.

It doesn’t appear to be a bear, but it's not enough to convince the online skeptics. They're not buying it as an actual Bigfoot sighting.

All fair points by these obvious social-media Bigfoot experts. Perhaps they haven’t seen the zoomed-in footage from this purported Bigfoot sighting.

It's out there and could change some minds. It shows the Bigfoot in question peaking around the trees looking directly at the hikers before walking deeper into the wooded area.

This version has far fewer views than the other video. Check it out for yourself:

This settles it for me. This "Bigfoot" is nothing but a fraud. It looks like a guy in a costume. I was on board with the first video and was ready to say there's finally some evidence.

Regrettably, I can't.

Let me know what you think sean.joseph@outkick.com. Is this a Bigfoot? A guy in a costume or another animal?