Michigan Man & His Son Report Close Encounter With Bigfoot As They Were Fishing

A father and son out on a fishing trip on Sunday in Monroe, Michigan reported a close encounter with Bigfoot. The two were out with their dog before noon when the incident occurred.

The father, a 47-year-old named Edward, reported the encounter to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO).

"I was bow fishing today with my son around 11:30am. We walked down the creek [Plum Creek] past four bridges [railroad bridges] and headed into the marsh," he wrote.

"100 yards into the marsh the dog scared up something that was bedded there. Trees were shaking. We thought it was a group of deer. We continued on 200 more yards to the creek basin in the marsh."

As they were heading back through the cattails, they observed a lot of deer beds. Then they heard some sirens in the distance and stopped as Edward pulled out his phone and earbuds to pull up the police scanner app to find out what was going on.

With his son behind him and his dog off to the right, they heard rustling in the trees to their left and "a huge thud hitting the ground from the tree."

If it acts like a Bigfoot, it must have been a Bigfoot

"A big heavy animal hit the ground and crouched and start moving towards me through brush. My dog fired off from the right of me toward the creature. The dog almost got to it but the creature shot off extremely fast through trees and brush. The dog chased the creature up the slope and over the train tracks. I then called for my dog to come back," Edward continued.

"My son said ‘holy shit what was that?? It was as big as a bear but it looked like a gorilla!’ We walked back but we heard something crunching on the ground behind us. We left!"

As is often the case with reported Bigfoot sightings, it doesn’t appear as if either of them were able to get a picture or video of the animal. Or spot footprints or bring back any evidence whatsoever.

That's not a shock. I've never been able to find any evidence either. I may have been on a few unofficial searches of my own, including last weekend while spending some quality time with Mrs. SeanJo in a cabin in the woods.

I'm not saying they don’t exist; I've just never seen any real proof out in the wild. That didn’t stop BFRO Investigator Matthew Moneymaker from conducting a follow-up investigation which involved speaking to the father and son on the phone.

He seems to be far more convinced than I am, but I'd love nothing more than for the legend of the "Monroe Monster" to be authentic and grow into a story that takes over that part of Michigan and beyond.

Moneymaker said of his conversation with the fishermen, "I asked many questions about what they saw, and what the animal did. I asked enough to discern that it was not a bear. It was a large dark furred primate that ran up a slope on two legs looking like a gorilla from behind. Yes, that would be a bigfoot."

If you have a Bigfoot story or any evidence of any kind, send it my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.