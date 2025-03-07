Was Bigfoot Found During A Snow Storm? New Video Has People Talking: WATCH

Were Bigfoot tracks discovered following a snow storm in Maine?

As OutKick readers know, people are interested in the paranormal, inexplicable and urban myths. It's why UFO news moves the needle in such a big way.

However, UFO footage is far from the only topic under that umbrella that gets people talking. Bigfoot is another big one, and a new video is drumming up some attention.

Did Bigfoot leave tracks in Maine following a snow storm?

It seems like we get a new Bigfoot story every few months. Whether it's an alleged sighting or actual video footage, it always tends to go viral.

It's not hard to understand why. If a mythical beast is roaming around the wild, then it's guaranteed to terrify some people and captivate others.

That leads us to a video shared by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. The video shows big tracks in the snow in Maine following a storm.

The video shows big tracks in the snow in Maine following a storm.

You can watch the footage below.

First, let's go to the comments for their thoughts:

Okay, I can see how it's possible that it may have been running, or jogging at first. The strides and steps are simply too far apart for a Sasquatch to be walking. What gets me is: Why did it appear to stop at that tree; and then take small steps? Was it stalking something? Did it suddenly see something that made it want, or need, to move slowly? Very interesting! I'd love to read the report submitted for that encounter.

Why aren’t those small branches broken off? Unless they are flexible

Those stupid phones - the filming is just so awful. Stop with the narrow up and down and put the thing on it's side when filming.

No limbs broken? Any toes visible? No snow disturbed?

Really hard to see WHAT kind of tracks those are.

Big stride

I hate to be the guy who has to burst everyone's bubble here, but those tracks aren't suspicious at all. The answer could be as simple as someone snowshoeing.

The tracks aren't even all that big. If we believe Bigfoot is real - we currently have zero concrete evidence - then its tracks are going to be a hell of a lot bigger than that. I could make those tracks, and I'm not some nine-foot-tall beast.

Second, everyone and their mother has a gun in Maine. The state is strapped, and that's probably why I felt so safe there last time I visited compared to the hell hole that is Washington, D.C.

If there was a massive creature roaming through the woods, then logic would seem to dictate a hunter would eventually shoot it.

Yet, that's *NEVER* happened in any state with Bigfoot sightings. A little odd, no?

I like to keep an open mind as a big J journalist, but it's also important to remain skeptical. There's nothing in this video to suggest Bigfoot is real. I'm not buying it.