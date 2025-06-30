Internet Rallies Behind FDNY Officer Who Was Suspended For Giving 'Hot Girls' A Ride On A Firetruck

Firefighters giving hot women rides in their firetrucks has the support of the internet.

No harm, no foul. If the heroes of the FDNY want to give a few "hot girls" a ride in one of their firetrucks, they should be allowed to do so, right?

Wrong, according to Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker. He suspended a lieutenant from the Engine 15/Ladder 18 firehouse for five days and transferred him for "breaking rules and risking public safety" after giving some hot girls a ride last week.

So much for chivalry. There's apparently no place for that among firefighters in New York. Fire Commissioner Tucker told the NY Post, "When I learn of behavior that is contrary to the rules and regulations of the Department, I act swiftly and decisively to address it."

Get this man a gold star. He suspended a lieutenant for giving women a lift on a firetruck.

No other firefighters on the truck were disciplined, but that could change following an investigation. So there could be a few more gold stars for the commissioner on the way.

After all, this is just a sign of what a veteran department member called "frat house" behavior by this unidentified lieutenant and others at this particular firehouse. God forbid they enjoy themselves a little, in between risking their lives.

The internet has these firefighters' backs and doesn't want the buzzkills trying to put an end to this to win

If you're going after firefighters for giving hot women a ride on a firetruck, you're out of real problems, right? Not exactly. And if the FDNY expected the public to back them on this, that was a miscalculation on their part.

The internet has this lieutenant's back. It's not like they missed a call or weren't able to do their jobs due to the fact that some ladies were given a little ride. That didn’t happen.

The public has spoken and decided if firefighters want to give women rides on their firetrucks when they're not performing their heroic duties, they're okay with it.