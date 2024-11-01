Olivia Dunne Rocks The Internet With Halloween Costume: VIDEO

Olivia Dunne didn't disappoint with her Halloween costume.

Halloween is officially behind us after occurring on Thursday, but due to it happening late in the week and right before the weekend, you can guarantee there will be plenty of spooky festivities going down through Sunday.

Kind of hard to celebrate properly on a Thursday when you have work or school the very next day. Save your reps until the weekend gets here.

Well, Dunne still took some time to showcase her costume on the actual day of the holiday.

Olivia Dunne dresses as Wonder Woman for Halloween.

The star LSU gymnast went viral Thursday night on TikTok with a video showcasing her Wonder Woman Halloween costume.

Given the fact the video has more than 650,000 views since being posted Thursday night, I think it's safe to say people appreciate the effort and selection.

You can check out her costume below.

What will Paul Skenes dress up as for Halloween? Dunne revealed that will be known at some point Friday, but seeing as how couples usually coordinate, I think it's safe to say it will have a superhero angle to it.

Batman? Superman? We'll have to wait to find out.

It also seems like influencers are having/had a very successful Halloween season. Paige Spiranac grabbed plenty of attention with a creepy clown look, and Paige VanZant shocked people with a costume featuring plenty of fake blood and a knife.

Gone are the days of people dressing up like characters from "The Wizard of Oz" like they did when I was a little kid and in previous generations.

The content game changed the rules.

Did Dunne nail her Wonder Woman look? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and have a great time celebrating Halloween if you're waiting for the weekend.