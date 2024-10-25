Paige VanZant's Bloody Halloween Costume Stuns The Internet: VIDEO

Paige VanZant's Halloween costume is taking the internet by storm.

The former UFC star turned OnlyFans model and Power Slap contestant is known for moving the needle online, and with Halloween right around the corner, it was only a matter of time before she started dropping spooky content.

After all, Halloween is a time for content stars to absolutely feast. We saw Paige Spiranac stun people with her Halloween costume, and it appears VanZant has similar energy…….with a ton of fake blood.

Paige VanZant shocks the internet with Halloween costume.

VanZant is going viral after posting a video of herself with a knife covered in fake (well, hopefully fake!) blood for the "Spooky season" season that is now upon us.

It's certainly something to behold, but might be nightmare fuel for some of those out take. A look at your own risk!

What were the reactions from her fans? They were all over the place, but it seems like they were definitely impressed and surprised:

Another ritual

Bride of chucky vibes

Wow that’s awesome

Michael Myers got her ass

My first thought was "Oh sh*t, where’s Austin."

I can’t believe that no director or producer has come to you for a part in a movie.

Very cool

Is it just me or are Halloween costumes getting creepier? To paraphrase the great Dan Dakich, I ain't mad about it, but this isn't how I remember costumes back in the day.

What I remember from my time at Wisconsin and the early years in Washington D.C. is a lot of costumes that leaned into sex appeal. The idea was women wanted to be looking good for their Instagram photos - not like they were trying to give you nightmares.

I guess times are changing, and different strokes for different folks.

Finally, I have to throw myself a minor shoutout here. I went as a dead ref one year after Wisconsin got hosed against Michigan State, and spent three hours working on the gunshot wound to the head. It was so realistic that people thought I'd been seriously injured. That's the kind of vibe I want for Halloween. Do you have a great Halloween costume that comes to mind? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.