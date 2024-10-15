Paige Spiranac's Halloween Costume Is A Bit Unsettling: PHOTO

Paige Spiranac's Halloween costume might have you doing a double take.

Now, as I've noted before, I'm not a huge Halloween guy. Do I enjoy a few fun spooky films to get the vibes right?

Without a doubt, and that's why I recently wrote about why everyone should check out the "Fear Street" movies if they want to get in a scary mood ahead of Halloween.

Well, we all have different ways of preparing for the holiday, and Spiranac's costume….is surprisingly unsettling.

Paige Spiranac shows off costume ahead of Halloween.

The woman responsible for sparking a trend of golf influencers shared a photo of herself dressed up as what appears to be a clown.

At first glance, I thought it was maybe a nurse. However, after doing some Big J journalism to justify my salary, I've decided it's a clown costume meant to channel the spirit and vibe of "It."

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think.

What do we all think of this costume? Personally, it's surprisingly creepy. I don't know if that's because of the costume or the driver covers she's holding, but damn, I was not ready to scroll through X this morning and see Spiranac - who is known for showing off Halloween costumes in October - dressed up as a creepy clown.

That's not the kind of jump I need to get the day going. Not even a little bit. I remember back when pretending to be Harley Quinn had the internet talking.

Now, it looks like she's doing her best to land a role in "It," and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't just a shade creeped out.

There's something about spooky clowns that hasn't ever sat well with me, and I'm sure I'm not alone in that thinking.

I guess the movie "It" really did a number on me if seeing Spiranac as a creepy clown makes me do a double take and question what I'm looking at. The good news is there's probably still a lot more Halloween content on the way, and hopefully, it's not more creepy clown content. We've hit our quota on that one for the month. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.