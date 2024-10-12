Everyone Needs To Watch These Scary Movies For Halloween

Halloween is nearly here, and there's one film series that is the perfect way to get in the spooky spirit.

I'm not a huge Halloween guy. I enjoy it, but I've never gone crazy for the holiday like some people do. However, I do enjoy watching some fun horror movies to get in the spirit.

There's no better way to prepare than with the awesome "Fear Street" trilogy released on Netflix in 2021.

"Fear Street" films are a great way to prepare for Halloween.

The three films are based on a book series from R.L. Stine, and follows the bloody events unfolding in a small town that go back hundreds of years.

That's what makes "Fear Street" such a fun franchise. It doesn't all take place in one era. The first film is set in 1994, the second is 1978 and the third film takes place in 1666.

Everything is connected, and the secrets of the past have come back to haunt the characters as they hunt for the truth and a way to stop the carnage.

As I often say, most horror movies fail when attempting to straddle the line between not being serious at all and being insanely dark.

"Fear Street" is one of the *VERY* successful films that gets it done, and it doesn't just get it done once. It nails it three times.

It's bloody, sinister and dark….but also surprisingly funny and lighthearted at moments. It's exactly what you'd expect from a story created by R.L. Stine - who is also responsible for "Goosebumps."

The best film in the franchise is probably "Fear Street Part Two: 1978" simply because it's set at a camp and leans heavily into nostalgia. I'm a sucker for any horror movie set at a camp and in a different time period.

I'm very much looking forward to putting a couple beers on ice, popping some popcorn and crushing all three movies prior to Halloween getting here. If you haven't seen the franchise before, I can't recommend it enough. Every film is worth watching on its own merits, and all three combined make for legendary horror. Have you seen it? Let me know your thoughts at