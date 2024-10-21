Olivia Dunne Flexes Her Swimsuit Model Muscles, Turns Paul Skenes Into An Instagram Boyfriend On Florida Beach

Olivia Dunne continues to make the most of the MLB off-season. After giving Paul Skenes a quick lesson in gymnastics earlier this month, she showed the Pirates All-Star the ins and outs of being an Instagram boyfriend this weekend.

So much for kicking his feet up and relaxing. His work is never done when there's content to be made and social media algorithms to feed. Hey, those NIL dollars aren't going to fall out of the sky. You've got to put in work for those.

Yes, Livvy Dunne is preparing for her fifth and final year at LSU, but she's also juggling the demands of a long Major League Baseball off-season. That means toes in the sand on the beach. Which is exactly where she found herself while handing out those valuable Instagram boyfriend lessons.

Winning the College World Series then being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft doesn’t exclude you from performing those duties.

Neither does blowing through the Minor Leagues, going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA and recording 170 strikeouts in 133 innings. Here is some of Skenes' camera work.

Olivia Dunne hits the beach as she enjoys all that the MLB off-season has to offer

Did I mention he started the All-Star Game this season for the National League as a rookie?

Well, he did and that isn't enough for him to turn down being behind the camera as Livvy flexes her swimsuit model muscles on the beach.

The LSU gymnast isn't complaining, and why would she be?

Skenes can handle a camera like he handles Major League hitters. With ease. Go ahead and toss Instagram boyfriend up on his list of accolades.

While you're at it, go ahead and add MLB WAG to her list. Olivia Dunne successfully navigated her first year in the league and hitting the beach in the off-season is when you start turning the page towards veteran.

Welcome to the league.