Olivia Dunne Starts Her Final Year At LSU Off With A Dominant Performance At Her Last Media Day

Olivia Dunne brought her triple digit fastball with her to her final media day at LSU. The result was, not surprisingly, another dominant performance from the gymnast.

This is nothing new. She's been on top of the NIL leaderboard year in and year out, and she regularly puts up insane numbers with her social media content.

It's no secret that Livvy understands the content game better than most. She's built an unstoppable brand with that knowledge. A brand others have tried hard to emulate.

The 22-year-old hasn't only gained a ton of views and followers with her brand, she's filled up her bank account by putting those fine-tuned skills to use. That's not coming to an end anytime soon.

So, when it came time to share the results of her final media day photo shoot, Livvy was prepared with captions, the hashtags, and a multi-platform plan of attack. She's not playing around here.

Over on TikTok, Olivia had some behind the scenes content ready to roll to balance the final media day photo shoot content out. There's only one final media day after all. You had better make the most of it.

Olivia Dunne is prepared for her final year at LSU

Olivia had a crown, she dropped a "5th times the charm" along with a "Super Senior SZN" hashtag. That's how it's done at the highest levels.

You want your blue checkmark friends to show up in the comment section? Throw together a post like that one. Friends, fellow influencers, and your swimsuit model pals can't help themselves.

Que the music, start putting the back-to-back champion's highlight reel together, this media day performance is setting the tone.

It's not going to be easy to pull off, but she didn’t come back for another year to fall short of a title. That's not the energy being given off here. Olivia Dunne wants to win.