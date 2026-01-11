NYPD Rookie Cop Being Investigated Over Alleged Explicit Content

Lap dances, stripper poles, and now allegations of explicit content being distributed (for a fee) on the internet. These are all reportedly after-hours activities of those in the NYPD.

You have to hand it to them, they know how to unwind from the stresses of the job. The latest, those explicit content allegations, are currently being investigated by the NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau, according to the NY Post.

The officer being investigated for operating an OnlyFans account that "bared every inch of her naked body in pornographic images," is rookie Dannah Battino.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

She became an officer in April 2025 and, according to The Post, appeared in "dozens of raunchy snaps," including some of her "getting frisky with an unidentified lady friend."

Can you not have hobbies as an officer? You can, just not these sorts of hobbies, NYPD sources who want the 28-year-old canned said.

"She should be immediately terminated from this job," a disgusted NYPD source told The Post. "There’s no place in this department for that. We are paramilitary and we have to have some kind of standard to be a police officer."

Battino was reportedly an FDNY emergency medical technician before switching careers. She's on a standard probationary period of two years for new officers.

Another source had this to say, "She needs to get out of the department. She shouldn’t be on the job."

The alleged account in question, which was reportedly created before she joined the NYPD, has been taken down "after fellow Finest began sharing images, police sources said." It's not known when she last posted content on the account.

Under NYPD policy, applicants are required to disclose all sources of income during the hiring process. The police union has her back and has responded to the allegations against the rookie officer by pointing out that she did nothing illegal.

"If she did not do anything illegal or anything that impacts her ability to perform her duties, then it’s nobody’s business but her own," Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said. "It’s shameful that her personal information is being dumped out into public view."