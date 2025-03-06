NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Doubles As A Pole-Dancing Stripper In Rap Video

What in the BET is going on at the NYPD?

A stripper pole-finessing special victims unit detective named Melissa Mercado is a certified big booty Latina viral star thanks to an appearance in a video you'd see at 3 a.m. on BET back in the early 2000s.

Mercado, a seven-year veteran of the force who works out of the Bronx, is seen in the raunchy YouTube video posted by World Star Hip Hop working a pole inside a strip club as some rapper named S-Quire makes it rain U.S. currency.

How are we sure it's 28-year-old Mercado?

The New York Post contacted a police union source who noted, "What she’s doing really has nothing to do with her as an employee, as an NYC detective. She’s not wearing NYPD paraphernalia. Nothing in the video says she’s a detective."

In other words, appearing as a big booty Latina in a rap video is no different than some detective running a mowing business on the side.

How does an NYPD special victims unit detective end up in a rap video where the rapper raps 'A-- is thick. Just want to smash it quick'?

When reached by The Daily Mail, S-Quire the rapper says he had no clue Mercado is a cop. He claims to have only known her by the nickname Honeybee.

Is it possible Mercado was trying to infiltrate the rap world as a big booty Latina? Did someone within the NYPD blow her cover?

"I didn't know what she did for a living," S-Quire told The Mail. "She doesn't seem like a detective. When you think of detectives, you think of Special Victims Unit on the TV."

"This is interesting. I'm kind of blown away. I don't know what to say about Honeybee at this point. Ah, Honeybee, Honeybee, Honeybee."

Some of you might remember the NYPD cop in 2021 who went wild during a Christmas party and started giving lap dances

In that story, rookie cop Vera Mekuli went all BET rap video on a 44th Precinct lieutenant as cameras were rolling. One thing led to another, the video was being passed around and all hell broke loose once that content hit the tabloids.

Look, we get it, cops need to let loose once they clock out. They need to hop on the Hog and let the wind hit them in the face. They need to jump on a stripper pole to get some cardio in. They need to back dat a-- up for a calorie-burning lap dance here and there.

I get it. OutKick gets it.

But twerking on some rapper named S-Quire for World Star Hip Hop?

It might be time to go back to making a few extra dollars on the side working security at Best Buy. Let's clean it up a little bit.