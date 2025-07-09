NYC Mayor Adams Called Out For Lying In Viral TikTok Video

It's almost like politicians are addicted to lying and can't help themselves.

The latest example comes from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is being dragged on social media for getting caught lying in one of his new TikTok videos about his "morning routine." The former NYPD Captain was caught red-handed as the timestamps on his video were off by more than two hours thanks to people on the Internet noticing the time difference on a wall clock hanging in the background.

You literally can't make it up.

THE MAYOR CLAIMS HE IRONS HIS OWN CLOTHES

The embattled mayor, who announced in April that he would be running as an Independent because his former Democratic Party had gone too far Socialist, was trying to jump in on a new TikTok trend where people videotape their morning routines.

The video starts with Adams starting his day at 7:59am at his bathroom sink where he begins to shave. At 8:07am he's then shown ironing his own clothes and suit, which honestly should have been the first sign that this video was going to be full of lies. Are we really meant to believe that the Mayor of "The Greatest City In The World" is ironing his own suit? Hell, I don't even iron my own suit; I get it dry-cleaned and then hang it up in the closet. You mean to tell me that the Mayor, who lives out of the $100 million Gracie Mansion in Manhattan, is ironing his clothes every day? Come on now.

But the real kicker came just a little bit later when he was seen in the mansion's giant-sized kitchen making his own fruit and vegetable shake. Despite him writing that it was 8:37am on the video, the wall clock showed that it was in fact 10:55am! A few seconds later, another mishap showed the over two-hour difference!

POLITICIANS NEED TO STOP BEING SO CRINGE

Social media has been having a field day for what seems like the Mayor's field trip schedule. Even if one puts the glaring time differences to the side, the fact that Adams is still making a shake at 9am when he's the Mayor and plenty of people are already at work shows a true disconnect.

There's also the underlining question of "why?"

Did the Mayor's team think that this was going to be the thing that brought in more of the youth vote? Doing a TikTok video of your morning routine from a nine-figure residence when people can barely afford rent?!

What's sad about the whole thing is that Adams is still the better option compared to proclaimed Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, who will absolutely run the city into ruin.

Politics in 2025: An absolute clown show if it didn't have such serious implications and consequences.