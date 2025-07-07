Commie Mamdani Has Placed His Fellow Dems Squarely Between Rock And Hard Place | Tomi Lahren

New York City mayoral candidate lied on his college application, but more concerning should be his radical and communist ideas.

The DEI Democrats are in a real pickle with this Zohran Mamdani situation, y’all.

So get this, the new Democrat darling and leading candidate for New York City’s next mayor is in the hot seat for checking both "Asian" and "Black or African American" on his 2009 application to Columbia University.

Now, he claims he checked those boxes because being from Uganda with Indian heritage, there wasn’t another box he felt matched his "racial identity."

Give credit where it's due here: Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren walked so young commie Mamdani could run!

But this does put the Left between a rock and a hard place.

The rock being their affinity for communism, and the hard place being their crusade against "cultural appropriation."

Right, Hakeem Jeffries?

So Jeffries completely avoided the question and hopes you didn’t notice.

If you recall, after Mamdani won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, Hakeem was asked about it and his non-answer was that their districts didn’t overlap, so he didn’t really know him.

Hakeem, as I’m sure you’ve picked up on, is not very good at this.

But back to Mamdani and his cultural appropriation snafu.

He insists he didn’t check those boxes to gain an advantage in the admissions process, though I – like many of you – find that a little sus.

More importantly, this harkens back to one of the reasons we must eliminate DEI from the college and job application process. It should be about merit, not quotas. Marking that you're "black" or "Asian" or "space alien" shouldn’t give you an automatic advantage. The boxes should honestly be eliminated altogether. The process should be color-blind.

Furthermore, it’s the Left that is obsessed with race and cultural appropriation, so it stands to reason some aren’t happy he conveniently identified as Black, though he clearly is not. But others who have built careers on crying racism or pointing out cultural appropriation seem to be sitting this one out, probably because their race hustle has always just been a facade of convenience.

And ya know, I don’t really care what box he checked on a college application. I am far more concerned that he’s a radical with communist ideas.

He’s a slippery little turd, and the box he certainly does check is SNAKE!

And those are my Final Thoughts.