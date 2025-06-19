NYC Mayor Eric Adams Posts Video About 'Getting Stuff Done' And What Happens Next Will Shock You

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who may or may not be a Republican at this point, posted a little behind-the-scenes video of his day earlier this week that got the internet's attention.

Now, it's not because of the #content in the actual video. It's not because of something Mayor Adams said or did. In fact, it's the complete opposite of all that.

The video, titled "Come with me to Get Stuff Done," features 32 seconds of Adams … doing nothing at all. Literally doing nothing, beyond walking around in various locations.

Between that, and the weird capitalizations in the headline, it's maybe the best video on the internet right now.

Take a look!

I'm all in on this play by Eric Adams

I mean, it's just the best. I can't stop watching. It's like watching Seinfeld, but without anything funny happening.

It's just … 30 seconds of nothing. Sounds like my high school days!

I can't even begin to imagine what Mayor Eric here was hoping to accomplish with this post, beyond getting folks like me to talk about it. That's it, right? He has to be trolling us here. That's the only explanation. Otherwise, he's an idiot, which could also very well be the case.

Actually, it's probably the second one the more I think about it. I know he's been on this weird ‘red-pill’ journey this year, but I ain't buying it. Back to the drawing board, Mayor Eric!

I do love how Adams tries to seem important by telling the camera he's going into a "private" meeting. Yeah, sure thing, pal. Whatever you say. A little too convenient, if you ask me. I've also missed plenty of zooms meetings over the past five years with "doctor's appointments."

Don't try to bullshit a bullshitter, Mayor Adams. Ain't gonna work on me. I know every trick in the book.

Anyway, let's go have a big Thursday, everyone. Try to do literally anything semi-productive, and you'll immediately be giving more back to society than Eric Adams did on Wednesday.