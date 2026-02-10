Nudists Fighting The Good Fight By Trying To Hold On To Resort's Unclothed Roots Have Power Cut By New Owners

Residents say the fight to save the nudist roots of the Olive Dell Ranch has now turned dangerous.

The nudist resort wars at California's Olive Dell Ranch have escalated to the point that the new owners have been accused of cutting residents' power.

Back in September, there were rumblings coming out of the community that the new owners had decided to ruin the clothing-free paradise.

The nudists, who call the Olive Dell Ranch their home, received a letter from them stating that clothing would be required at all times in the resort.

They raised their living expenses and, according to the residents, let their beautiful naked paradise fall into a state of disrepair.

They weren’t about to sit back, put their clothes on, and let the community they love, which has been welcoming nudists since 1952, lose its roots.

They filed a lawsuit against the new owners and many vowed to stay and fight the good fight. One resident said at the time, "I’m going to stay here till the very end. I’m scared. I don’t know what’s going to happen."

That inspiring spirit is being tested. The owners have upped the stakes and have allegedly cut power for residents who refuse to wear clothes.

The residents' attorney, Frances Campbell, told The California Post that this escalation in the ongoing feud is threatening her clients' lives.

There are many residents who rely on power for medical equipment or who are elderly or disabled. The health department reportedly paid a visit to the resort and allegedly told the owners to turn the power back on.

"Within the next 30 days, we should have power," Chevy Nelson, a resident of the park and nudist, told The Post.

"What she (the owner) didn’t realize is that as the type of community that we are in the culture we are. We’re incredibly united. We look out for our neighbors."

These nudists aren't backing down despite all the claims they have about how the owners have run the place into the ground. It's clear to them that they're being forced out of the place they call home.

They're seeking millions in damages in court as they remember what a paradise their home used to be.

"People would be laying around enjoying the sun, and the restaurant," Penny Ogg, a resident since 2011, said. "If you’re in the jacuzzi, bubbling, and you ordered a meal, they would bring it to you."

"It was all very, very nice. It was all family."

You can almost picture it, can't you? The sun is shining, you're enjoying the jacuzzi and the restaurant is serving you while you're in the water. Just like in any other close-knit community, minus the nudity, of course.