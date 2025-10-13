This Family Runs A Louisiana Nudist Resort & You’re The Weirdo If You Find That Odd

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to work closely with your family on a daily basis? If you could find a passion, turn that passion into a business, and have them share in its success with you, who wouldn’t want that?

One dreamer lucky enough to turn that into a reality is Tim Kraemer, also known as Naked Jesus. He runs a nudist resort in Louisiana alongside his mother, father, and sister called Indian Hills Nudist Park.

Many people have their own thoughts about what goes on at nudist resorts. There are some out there for swingers, but this isn’t one of them. This is a family-run business where the focus is on nudity, not sex.

In fact, public sex is banned and swingers are often turned away, according to LadBible, who spoke to Kraemer about his resort. Taking off your clothes around others doesn’t have to equal sex.

"It’s the idea of what's ingrained in us as being sexual or not. And that even though we can say to each other, 'hey, we have no interest to each other sexually, we see each other naked all the time,'" he said.

"I can say that I can see that same thing in my family versus [others nudists who aren’t comfortable being naked around family] don't."

No Orgies, No Swingers at this Nudist Resort, Just Sun, Family, and Freedom

Kraemer was brought into the lifestyle by his parents. They had for at least a decade been visiting nudist parks in secret. He found out when they decided to move to the Indian Hills Nudist Park full-time.

Mom and dad had always been open and very social people. Although Naked Jesus was the last of his parent's four kids to know about their nudist activities. Now he's embraced the nudist lifestyle and has been a full nudist himself the past five years.

Running a nudist resort with your family is obviously a conducive environment to embracing being naked most of the time. But he has some misconceptions that he'd like to clear up for the weirdos out there who think it's a park for banging 24/7.

"The extreme sex ideas are definitely mythological. Nobody's having sex out in the open… there are places that happens but they let you know that," he said.

"Most places are not allowing it at all. There's definitely not orgies happening every day - not happening. There are sexual extremes that are definitely mythological. The idea that everybody is always naked, is mythological."

Who knew such a place existed? It's truly heartwarming to know you can run a nudist resort as a family and steer the focus to why you're hanging free to begin with. It's not about sex, it's about community and, most of all, the passion for nudity.