Iconic Nude Swingers Resort Hits The Market & The Play Maze Plus Redone Plumbing Makes It Worth The Price Tag

The last thing anyone wants to do is sink a ton of money into a piece of historic real estate, then get bogged down with some expensive project like updating old plumbing.

There's good news for anyone in the market for an iconic nude swingers resort. One has hit the market and there are no worries about upgrading the old plumbing.

That has already been taken care of. As has the renovation of many of the 40 rooms on the more than one and a half acres. There's a pool and a "play maze," whatever that is.

If you have an extra $10.5 million lying around and, for whatever reason, couldn't pull the trigger on the Georgia nudist resort for less than $2 million earlier this year, the Exotic Dream Resort could be what you're looking for.

This resort in Palm Springs, California isn't just any clothing-optional swinger-lifestyle resort, according to listing agent Adam Gilbert. This place has history and when you purchase the resort it comes with a list of repeat clientele.

Let's hope this historic resort remains clothing-optional for generations to come

Gilbert says of the resort, "It’s a very well-known property in terms of the history. If you know, you know."

It's a turn-key nude swingers resort with history. What more could you ask for with a $10.5 million price tag?

There's a chance that the history surrounding the resort ends up being just that, history. The market is flipping these types of resorts into more traditional hotels.

Gilbert says, "What we’re seeing in the market is a lot of these clothing-optional or niche hotels are being converted into more traditional boutique hotels because that’s where the market is heading."

That's not what you want to hear when it comes to a renovated property with new modern plumbing to handle whatever cleanup is required, thanks to a visit from the built-in swingers' clientele.

This place needs a hero to step in and keep its rich history of being a clothing-optional resort intact. Whoever ends up buying it, Gilbert is hopeful about the resort's future: "I think someone’s going to come in here and take it to the next level with their vision."