Nudists Are Fighting Back Against New Resort Owners Who Are Doing The Unthinkable By Forcing Them Wear Clothes

Imagine for a moment that you're a nudist living your life in a clothing-free paradise you call home. Life is good. You’re able to wander around and swing as freely as you please.

Then, suddenly, new ownership comes in and changes everything. You receive a letter from the new owners of the resort that is forcing you to wear clothes or face eviction.

As if the thought of being imprisoned in clothing wasn’t enough, the cost of your living expenses are raised, and the owners are letting the paradise crumble before your eyes.

That's the reality that a group of residents of the California nudist resort Olive Dell Ranch claim they're living in. It's, as you would expect, forced them into survival mode.

Both current and former residents have teamed up to file a lawsuit against the new owners, who they say are running their nude paradise into the ground.

It all started with a notice left in their mail boxes, according to residents. The notice said, "Olive Dell RV Park and Resort is now a textile park. Starting January 6, 2025, clothing will be required at all times within the park premises. Including all sites at Olive Dell RV Park and Resort."

The first sign that the place they called home was signed by the new owners. Residents told KTLA that the changes are all aimed at forcing the nudists out of the resort.

Nancy Roeder, who has called Olive Dell Ranch home for more than a decade, said: "We’re just trying to survive. We’re in survival mode at this point."

The "Friendliest Nudist Resort" is Now Hanging On by a Thread

The notice was just the beginning. Residents say that utility bills and rent were inflated. Threats of eviction and the removal of electric meters from their homes followed.

They also claim that the owners cut amenities that were supposed to be covered by their annual memberships. And right up there, with no longer being able to freely swing to and fro, are the allegations that they let the resort fall into a state of disrepair.

The residents allege the swimming pool has turned green, the laundry room has been boarded up, the sauna and hot water in community areas have also been shut off.

Another resident, Penny Palmer, who has lived there for 12 years, said, "They illegally raised our rents, and they attacked our lifestyle."

I think we know which one of those claims is more disgusting. Some of the allegations were backed up by a former employee who worked at the front desk.

Sunshine Lorick said that she was fired for questioning the new owners. She said, "She wanted me to charge extra money on people's bills, and I refused to."

As with any story, there are two sides. KTLA tried to reach the new owners and their attorney but weren’t able to do so. They did speak with the property manager, who accused residents of vandalism and failing to pay their bills.

What a sad state of affairs for a place that KTLA says was once known as the "friendliest nudist resort in Southern California" and has attracted nudists since 1952.

"I’m going to stay here till the very end. I’m scared," Roeder said. "I don’t know what’s going to happen."