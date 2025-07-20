New Preview Drops For Sequel To Epic Action Film, Promises Wild Ride: WATCH

"Nobody 2" looks like it's going to be every bit as good as the original.

Basic info:

Plot: Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody, the hit 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller that opened at number one at the U.S. box office. Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs. Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his "job," Hutch and his wife Becca (International Emmy nominee Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark, the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (Grammy and Emmy nominee RZA) went on a vacation as kids. With Hutch’s dad (Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville ("Plummerville is Summerville!"), eager for some fun in the sun. But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz; Fast and Furious franchise, Bumblebee) and his shady sheriff (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Emmy winning and Oscar® nominated screen icon, Sharon Stone).

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA and Christopher Lloyd, Colin Hanks and Sharon Stone

Director: Timo Tjahjanto

Release date: August 15

Rating: R for strong bloody violence, and language throughout.

New "Nobody 2" trailer released.

For those of you who might not know, "Nobody" was released in 2021, and is an incredibly fun twist on the action genre.

Bob Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell - a seemingly normal family man like those you can find in any suburb in America.

In reality, Hutch is an incredibly dangerous man with a mysterious past. The original film was wildly entertaining, and didn't take itself too seriously.

It appears the sequel will carry the same energy, judging from the new preview. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Generally speaking, I'm not a big fan of sequels, remakes and reboots. It rarely works out well. However, "Nobody 2" looks like it's going to be a success story.

The formula is shockingly simple. Good guy kills bad guy, there's a mystery that is solved along the way and there's plenty of humor.

Plus, Odenkirk is an elite acting talent, and his performance in "Breaking Bad" was hall of fame-worthy.

You can catch "Nobody 2" in theaters starting August 15. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.