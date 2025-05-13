Adrenaline-Packed Preview Released For Sequel To Famous Action Movie: WATCH

The first look at "Nobody 2" is here, and it looks like a ton of fun.

Basic info:

Plot: Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody, the hit 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller that opened at number one at the U.S. box office. Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs. Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his "job," Hutch and his wife Becca (International Emmy nominee Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark, the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (Grammy and Emmy nominee RZA) went on a vacation as kids. With Hutch’s dad (Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville ("Plummerville is Summerville!"), eager for some fun in the sun. But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz; Fast and Furious franchise, Bumblebee) and his shady sheriff (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Emmy winning and Oscar® nominated screen icon, Sharon Stone).

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA and Christopher Lloyd, Colin Hanks and Sharon Stone

Director: Timo Tjahjanto

Release date: August 15

Rating: R for strong bloody violence, and language throughout.

"Nobody 2" trailer promise fun ride.

The second film in the series - "Nobody" - premiered March 2021, and while it didn't put up insane box office numbers (theaters were still struggling during COVID at that time), it was a pretty popular film.

It was also one of Odenkirk's best movies. He plays a guy who is seemingly just your average family man. In reality, he's an elite killer with a past shrouded in secrecy. It was a very fun action film that didn't take itself too seriously.

Now, a sequel will hit theaters more than four years after the original. It looks like it's going to be just as fun as the first film.

Give the trailer a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think it's very safe to say "Nobody 2" will keep the exact same energy and vibes of the first movie. That's exactly what fans want to see.

Hutch Mansell is an incredibly fun character because there's a lot of truth to men from the world of black ops. The movies would have you think they're a bunch of roided-out meatheads. That's just not true at all.

Many of them look like your local high school teacher or a small-town accountant. Being super noticeable would kind of ruin the entire point of being an operator.

You watch to be as vanilla as possible so that you can fly under the radar. That's exactly what Hutch Mansell is until it's time to go to work.

Now, viewers will get to see Hutch's vacation ruined and him responding by stacking bodies. I love the premise.

You can catch "Nobody 2" starting on August 15th. Hit me with your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.