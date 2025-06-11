Nintendo Switch 2 Shatters Video Game Console Records With Massive Sales

The odds are pretty high that some of you reading this right now had to switch off a Nintendo Switch 2 to do so.

On Wednesday, Nintendo announced that it had already sold more than 3.5 million units of the popular mobile gaming device in just four days, making it the company's fastest-growing console. By comparison, Sony's Playstation 5 (PS5) console sold 3.4 million in ONE MONTH, while the Playstation 4 (PS4) console sold 1 million in its first day, but 2.1 million in its first 15 days.

Those numbers are worth Mario jumping around in glee.

"Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go," Nintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser said in a statement.

The longtime gaming company shouldn't be that surprised about the console's big-time buzz, however.

Last month, video gamers across the globe crashed multiple websites, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy during the Switch 2's limited presale. In fact, Best Buy was so overwhelmed by website traffic that it couldn't even launch their presale on time! With many kids and teenagers addicted to swiping and playing on their phones to begin with, the crossover to also having a mobile gaming device was seamless for many, although costly.

GET READY TO OPEN UP YOUR WALLETS!

The Nintendo Switch 2 will put you back $449.00 just for the console itself, while you'll be paying $499.99 if you want to actually have a game to play and not just stare at your new device. Currently, the only game bundle available for the higher price is Mario Kart.

That's if you can find one, as already parents and gamers are hopping on social media saying their local stores are already sold out.

As many of your kids or perhaps you yourself already know, the follow-up to Nintendo's original Switch, which debuted in 2017, puts it to shame. Gamers are already praising the second generation's much larger screen (7.9 inches) as well as the fast-paced technology that makes the original one feel antiquated. "I've been shocked at how much zippier the Switch 2 feels in almost every way. Games load faster, menus render more quickly, old games play like new again," wrote The Verge's David Pierce.

With summer upon us and families taking car rides or kids heading to summer camp soon, I'd expect the Switch 2 sales to remain consistently steady throughout the first couple of months, especially as it releases new games.

It looks like parents won't just be saying "Get off your phone!" to their kids in the backseat, but also "Switch off your Switch!"

