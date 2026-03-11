Nicole Kidman Takes Her Pants Off & Reveals, Thankfully, She's All Right Following Keith Urban Split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce in January after 19 years of marriage. Irreconcilable differences were listed as the reason.

Did the actress’s sex scenes with younger men play a part in the split? Or was it the country singer's eye for a younger woman that did them in?

Up until now, neither of them had discussed the split. Kidman focused on revenge looks, and Urban moved on with a young country musician.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

That changed for a cover shoot for Variety. One where the 58-year-old actress slid off her pants and decided to address the split.

If you were hoping for fireworks from the redhead you're going to be disappointed. This wasn’t a tell-all trashing of her ex, unfortunately.

This was an interview where she mostly talked about how hard she works and how awesome she is as a person, an actress, and a mom.

But given the nature of the second slide below and the fact that she did at least acknowledge the split, I decided to take a closer look.

Revenge Looks From Nicole Kidman, But Not Revenge Quotes

Was I hoping for fireworks? I was and, from that standpoint, I was disappointed. The interviewer asked Kidman after she had mentioned last year being a tough one for her, if she was all right after the split.

"I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect," she replied.

"I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

That's as "you go girl" as it gets. A lot of words and not much meaning behind any of them. I love everything about it.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to hear anything about how miserable she may have been or anything really about actual feelings.

She's always moving toward what's good. She has everyone moving forwards. There's no need to dwell on what has already been.

Keep working. Keep everything moving and whatever you do, keep taking your pants off for photo shoots, no matter how close to 60 you are.

Here I was mistakenly believing that I couldn’t be a bigger fan of Nicole Kidman.