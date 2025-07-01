Keith Urban Shuts Down Radio Interview After Being Asked About Nicole Kidman's Sex Scenes With Younger Men

Do not ask Keith Urban about his wife Nicole Kidman's sex scenes with younger men. She might be out there talking about how she needed breaks during filming due to all the exhausting orgasms, but he's not.

The down-to-earth Australian country singer, who happens to be married to an A-lister, shut down an interview with an Australian radio show when asked about her love scenes with younger men. The 57-year-old isn’t having it.

Urban was a guest on Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning on Tuesday promoting his upcoming tour when the hosts tried to drag him into a segment they call "Wall of Truth."

It seems that he couldn’t promote his music career without his wife being brought up. Host Hayley Peterson introduced the game to him.

"In our ‘Wall of Truth,’ Keith, we often get put into this situation where we have to answer a very tricky question, deeply personal question," she said. "I get really uncomfortable, to be honest, asking our beautiful guests something that they might feel uncomfortable answering."

Keith Urban and his team didn’t want to answer any questions about Nicole Kidman and her love scenes

Her co-host Max Burford then took over and mentioned recently watching Kidman's movie A Family Affair, which also stars Zac Efron.

He then said, "I thought, ‘What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?’"

Good question. Urban's response to his wife's sex scenes with hot younger men was to end the interview. He ended the interview. Can you believe it?

A big-shot country music star can’t answer a simple question about watching his wife pretend to have sex in movies with much younger men. It's yet another sad day for country music.

"He’s just disconnected from Zoom," a producer chimed in. "I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question."

Keith Urban's team? The man can't sit down for an interview without a team? There was no way he was answering that question, not with a team.

I guess we'll never really know how he feels about watching Nicole Kidman's exhaustive work making love scenes with younger men in movie after movie.