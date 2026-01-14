Declassified Maduro Raid Docs Show Delta Force Was Prepared For Unexpected Surprise

Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured by Delta Force on January 3 in an all-time amazing raid.

Delta Force was prepared to handle a problem the public likely didn't see coming in the raid to capture Nicolás Maduro.

The former Venezuelan dictator was captured by The Unit in the early morning hours of January 3. The Tier One operators engaged in a brutal and violent gunfight that ended with Maduro's Cuban security detail getting merked.

Don't get into a gunfight with Delta Force. It's never going to end well.

Maduro raid documents declassified.

The Department of Justice declassified some documents that laid the groundwork for the legal authority for President Donald Trump to order the raid.

The documents are heavily redacted, but still contain a goldmine of information. Most notably, Maduro's wife Cilia Flores was assessed to be much more likely to be a problem on target than her husband.

The document states, "Maduro's wife is also expected to be present, but other than noting that she is "known to be more aggressive and combative" than her husband" before the rest of the information about her is redacted.

Sounds like a real nasty piece of work!

Who would have expected Maduro's wife to be more of a fighter than a guy who loved talking trash? Not a twist I saw coming.

The documents also claim the Delta Force operators being flown by the 160th SOAR could face up to "75 anti-aircraft battery sites along the approach route to Fort Tiuna."

That's a lot of firepower that had to be blown up on infiltration. It's also revealed in the documents that the United States government took out the power, which was publicly disclosed shortly after the raid.

You can check out the documents below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I understand that I'm a huge nerd, but I simply can't get over how cool stuff like this is to read. The intelligence was so good that Delta Force knew the wife – not Maduro – would put up more resistance.

Simply incredible.

They had all the information they needed about the weapons on the flight route, and I'm sure the redacted portions are even cooler.

It's another reminder that messing with America is a *VERY* bad idea.

God bless the United States military and everyone involved in the operation.