Nick Bosa's Season Is Over But That Doesn’t Mean He Can't Play Around On TikTok With His New Model Girlfriend

Nick Bosa is not dating singer Megan Moroney. The country music star stiff-armed those rumors into oblivion last week when she denied that the two were an item.

Those rumors started after she attended a San Francisco 49ers game earlier this year in a suite. There was nothing to the speculation, she's "too busy" to date right now.

Bosa's also no longer in a relationship with model and Philadelphia Eagles fan Lauren Maenner, who he was last linked to a couple of seasons ago.

They've since gone their separate ways. But the 49ers star, who has been out with a season-ending torn ACL since September, reportedly does have a new model in his life.

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old showed up on TikTok for "Coffee and football Sunday" with a woman on his lap. The woman, the NY Post reports, is model Ella Ailiff.

Internet Sleuths Were Calling "New Couple Alert" Months Ago

Ailiff is also the founder of a matcha brand which so happens to be the only account that Bosa's TikTok account is following. While this is news to some.

Tere were those, however, who connected the dots much earlier than this weekend. Some internet sleuths out there threw up a "new couple alert" a few months ago.

They connected the two through Ailiff's TikTok activity, which they claimed showed her on Bosa's boat as far back as July. She was allegedly also at his house in California wearing his merch.

You know Bosa would love to be on the field on Sundays with his teammates doing all he can to help them win games and claim a playoff spot. But playing around on TikTok with a model while drinking coffee isn’t a bad consolation prize.

There's always time while recovering from a torn ACL for a social media hard launch of a relationship, even on a game day. With all the Megan Moroney rumors out there, it was time for Bosa and Ailiff to take that next step. Congratulations.