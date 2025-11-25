Alix Earle Gears Up For 'DWTS' Finale & Megan Moroney Addresses Nick Bosa Dating Rumors

Also, Whitney Cummings melts down just like the Eagles did against the Cowboys

Alix Earle Gears Up For 'DWTS' Finale

For those who haven't been keeping up with Dancing with the Stars this season (which I'd venture to guess is most of you), tonight is the finale!

Five celebrities (and their respective dance partners) remain. Which seems like an awful lot for a finale, but what do I know about dancing or reality competition shows? The answer is nothing about either.

The celebrities competing in the final are:

Robert Irwin

Jordan Chiles

Dylan Efron

Elaine Hendrix

Alix Earle

My pick to start the season was Jordan Chiles — just because she's already a graceful gymnast. But, apparently, the betting favorite now is Robert Irwin. But some viewers have NFL WAG and TikTok super-influencer Alix Earle getting the upset.

Alix has, of course, been documenting this whole DWTS experience on her social media accounts and, yesterday, she broke down and cried.

Prefacing the video that she was "a little sleep-deprived" and "probably losing my mind," she thanked her followers for their continued support as she competed.

"Coming onto the show, some people [were] saying I shouldn’t do it," she said. "It felt scary, like a little bit of a risk, because I would be stopping everything else work-wise for a few months, and I’d be moving out to L.A. I would be apart from my friends, my boyfriend and basically just changing my everyday life."

Earle said she also worried her followers wouldn’t be interested in her DWTS stint, since it differed from the kind of lifestyle content that she was known for online.

"Sometimes people don't take me seriously because I'm always out or posting funny things or not so serious stuff. I feel like the show has just given me a reason to prove to myself and to you guys that I do work hard."

We know you do, Alix, and we at Nightcaps are rooting for you!

Are Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph A Thing?

Now that Landman Season 2 has premiered, Michelle Randolph is back in the spotlight.

And she's also the latest female celebrity rumored to be dating Glen Powell.

I swear that dude's PR team works overtime just to make sure he's seen out and about with every hot blonde actress in Hollywood. This time, he and Michelle were spotted two-stepping at a country bar in Austin, Texas.

Friends? Lovers? Rehearsing for a spot on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars?! We report. You decide.

Speaking of dating rumors, though…

What About Megan Moroney And Nick Bosa?

Back in September, Moroney attended the 49ers-Cardinals game, where she took in the action from a private suite. In an Instagram carousel, she even showed off her custom #9 Niners jersey. (Bosa is #97, just an FYI, so it wasn't for him).

Somehow, though, that sparked speculation that she must be dating Nick Bosa.

How people made that connection, I do not know. They must be privy to information I am not.

Anyway, she shut down those rumors this week, telling People Magazine, "I’m not dating right now at all. I'm too busy."

Of course, that doesn't mean she's single. "I'm too busy" is pretty much celebrity-speak for "mind your own business."

But for now, I guess we'll just have to take Megan at her word. At least until the Glen Powell rumors start.

Whitney Cummings Rides A Roller Coaster Of Emotions

It was a rough Sunday for Philadelphia Eagles fans.

After taking a 21-0 lead over the Cowboys in the second quarter, the Eagles completely melted down — allowing Dallas to score 24 unanswered points to win the game. Comedian Whitney Cummings detailed the entire wild ride on social media.

Stage 1: Cocky. Smug. Feeling superior.

"As an Eagles fan I don’t understand how Dallas can let this happen," she posted on X. "I feel like they’re the only team who plays worse against good teams - even I can admit they’re a way better team than this."

Stage 2: Regret. Confusion.

She writes: "Okay okay I regret saying the cowboys weren’t even trying in this game."

Stage 3: Complete delirium.

Stage 4: Depression. Sadness.

"Why do I do this? Why is anyone a football fan? What is this feeling, it's not anger? Am I walking through an emotional spider web?" she asks no one in particular (except her 1.4 million followers) as the Cowboys tie the game.

Listen, I get it. But as a Miami Dolphins fan, you'll get no sympathy from me, Whitney.

Oh, I'm Whitney Cummings. Being a fan of the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles is so stressful. Whatever shall I do with my vintage Eagles muffin plates that I got out specifically for this game? My team is 8-3 and might not win their third Super Bowl in eight years!

My heart bleeds for you, lady.

Anyway, good luck against the mighty Bears on Friday.

Donna S. Isn't Sold On Caitlin Clark's Nike Deal

Yesterday, I wrote about how Under Armour low-balled Caitlin Clark. UA offered her $16 million for a four-year deal while Nike offered her $28 million for eight years. she ultimately signed with Nike.

Donna Writes: Unclear why the Nike offer is "clearly" the better offer. Nike offered $3.5m for 8 years Under Armour offered $4m for 4 years. In 2-3 years, depending on her favorability, she could command even more.

Amber:

You're not wrong, Donna, but I can certainly see why a guaranteed $3.5 million yearly for eight years might be more attractive than a guaranteed $4 million for four years — which may or may not grow after that. It's a gamble, right? And Caitlin played it safe. And since she's raking in millions from plenty of other endorsements, too, I think the decision makes sense for her.

Plus, because Caitlin had a partnership with Nike even in college, I think UA would have had to come in MUCH higher in order for her to change brands. An extra $500k for four years wasn't going to do it.

Allow Me To Re-Introduce OutKick Outdoors

I received an email over the weekend from Steve in Illinois, and he said: Hell yeah, love to see OutKick doing some outdoors stuff!

And while I am very happy to have Steve on board (welcome!), I'd like to remind y'all that we've BEEN doing outdoors stuff. In fact, it was around this time last year that we created the concept for OutKick Outdoors, and we've been covering everything from hunting and fishing to skiing, hiking, wildlife and water sports ever since.

Just recently, I launched an interview series called Open Season, and I've had two guests so far: 2025 Florida Python Challenge winner Taylor Stanberry and MeatEater star Steven Rinella.

I appreciate everyone who reached out after we posted the Rinella interview last week:

Ryan N. Writes: Really enjoyed the Steve Rinella interview. I’ve loved his MeatEater content for years. Also glad you’re getting some assignments that show the range you can cover, and cover well, as a journalist.

I’m sure someone at Outkick/Fox has thought of this already, but are there any plans (that you can disclose) to make open season into a podcast? I do a lot of driving so I generally prefer podcast to YouTube, but obviously the content ultimately matters more than the medium.

Keep up the great work, it really is an appreciated break from the stale, national 24/7 news cycle where everyone is only talking about the same exact things.

Noah W. Writes: Saw your article about the Chattanooga area AirBnB, and as a fellow Midwesterner currently in Madison, Alabama, I loved the article. I've been meaning to make it to Lookout Mountain since we moved here last year.

The Steve Rinella article was the one which drew me to the site btw, keep up the good work. Semper Fidelis.

Chad G. Writes: Helluva get with Steve Rinella! Cool interview. Longtime MeatEater fan and haven't heard him talk about a lot of those things before.

Doc W. Writes: Why not cover shooting sports since no one else does? Be the first.

Amber:

At the risk of too much self-promotion, Outdoors is my passion and my baby. I would be thrilled to do more of this content. So if you, too, love anything in the realm of hunting, fishing, camping, outdoor sports or simply drinking beers with a view AND you want to see more of it on OutKick, here's what you can do:

Check OutKick Outdoors for new content posted daily.

for new content posted daily. Subscribe to "Open Season" on YouTube and share it with your outdoorsy friends.

and share it with your outdoorsy friends. Follow OutKick Outdoors on Instagram and TikTok .

and . Email me at Amber.Harding@outkick.com or Joe Kinsey with feedback.

If you didn't know, now you know! And if you're more the indoorsy type, you can ignore everything I just said.

