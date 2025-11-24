Steph Curry Reportedly Bolted From Under Armour After Company Lowballed Caitlin Clark

The brand ultimately didn't come close to what Nike offered the biggest name in women's basketball.

Steph Curry split with Under Armour earlier this month, and Caitlin Clark may have had something to do with it.

According to multiple reports, the Golden State Warriors star grew frustrated with the company long before the official breakup. And one of the biggest "sore points" was Under Armour's failed attempt to sign the biggest name in women's basketball.

Curry helped the company pitch to Clark as she weighed her first pro sneaker deal, but Clark ultimately went with Nike. Curry was then "disappointed in Under Armour’s failure to seal the deal," and he and his representatives "became frustrated by what they viewed as underinvestment," according to Bloomberg.

Sports Business Journal echoed that statement, noting that "one ‘sore point’ for Curry was the attempt last year to recruit Fever guard Caitlin Clark to join his brand," adding that "he and the company ‘pursued the phenom, but Under Armour’s offer trailed the total value of Nike’s pitch.’"

And when you look at what Clark was offered, it’s easy to see why Curry was annoyed. And why Clark went with Nike.

The Wall Street Journal detailed each company’s pitch:

Under Armour offered four years for $16 million

Adidas offered four years at $6 million.

PUMA walked away when informed the bidding would begin at $3 million.

Nike ultimately locked Clark in with a massive 8-year, $28 million deal. The company has already unveiled her signature logo and launched apparel for the two-time WNBA All-Star, and her first Nike signature shoe drops in 2026.

Curry’s departure also comes as the company undergoes a broader restructuring that is expected to be completed at the end of next year. So that could have been another factor behind the split.

Still, when Under Armour fumbled Clark, that may have been the moment Curry realized Under Armour no longer matched his ambition to be the best in the game.