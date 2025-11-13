Stephen Curry Splits With Longtime Partner Under Armour. Will He Go Back To Nike?

The newly split partners will still release the “Curry 13" next year.

Stephen Curry and Under Armour are going their separate ways.

The sportswear company announced Thursday that it is parting with the Golden State Warriors star, ending a partnership that began in 2013 and helped define both Curry’s off-court brand and Under Armour’s presence in basketball.

The split marks the close of a long and profitable relationship. Curry, 37, first signed with Under Armour four years into his NBA career after being drafted seventh overall in 2009.

Curry earned tens of millions through endorsement deals, including a stock agreement reportedly worth $75 million.

He remains the owner of the Curry Brand, a sub-label of Under Armour.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank released a statement Thursday reflecting on the partnership:

"It’s been an incredible privilege to work with Stephen, who as President of Curry Brand has been much more than an ambassador, he’s become a thoughtful and strategic business leader.

"Together with our teammates, he helped build something rare: a brand with credibility, community impact and product that performs at the highest level. For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround. And for Stephen, it’s the right moment to let what we created evolve on his terms. We’ll always be grateful for what he’s brought to the UA team."

With the partnership ending, Curry enters the open market as a free agent in the sportswear world. Fans are already wondering if he might return to Nike.

Curry worked with Nike during his first four NBA seasons before his profile skyrocketed during the Warriors’ run of championships in the 2010s.

A reunion with Nike would be significant, bringing one of basketball’s most influential athletes back to the sport’s biggest apparel company and possibly reshaping the sneaker market once again.

Now in his 17th NBA season, Curry remains a consistently elite performer.

Curry has won four championships with Golden State, most recently in 2021, and is averaging 27.1 points per game heading into Thursday’s announcement. He is the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers and one of the game’s greatest point guards.

Time will tell whether Under Armour’s decision signals a move away from marquee NBA players or if Curry’s next chapter will reaffirm his lasting impact on and off the court.

The newly split partners will still release the "Curry 13" next year.

