NHL On TNT Girl Sheds Her Uniform For A Bikini, Maggie Sajak Shows Us Her Coconuts & Alligator Alcatraz Review

Second hump day of July? Ain't the best hump day on the calendar, but – as they say – a boring hump day is better than no hump day at all.

It's slow right now. Unless you want to talk Jeffrey Epstein, there ain't exactly a ton of action happening at the moment. And Lord knows I ain't talking Jeffrey Epstein in this class.

But, that doesn't mean we just sulk in the corner and give up. Instead, we FIGHT for the #content. It's out there. It's always out there. Finding it is what separates the contenders from the pretenders.

We're contenders around here. Let's contend.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where we try to jog the Google Algo with class newcomer Jackie Redmond, and go from there.

What else? I've got Maggie Sajak doing typical Maggie Sajak things, a WILD night of baseball, and I cannot stop watching this Angel Reese sequence. It gets better every single time. What a gift.

OK, grab you something tall & strong, quickly suck it down, and then pour you something even taller and stronger … and THEN settle in for a Hump Day, 'Cap!

What a play by Angel!

Nothing like starting a big Hump Day class with Angel Reese continuing to exceed expectations. And by that, I mean somehow doing things on the basketball court that I didn't think were possible.

Now, let me preface this gem of a clip with this: Angel has been playing some good basketball. Seriously! Well, that's what Google tells me. Lord knows I haven't watched.

But, she's actually making shots now. I know that's a relatively low bar given that's her job, but still – she's doing it! Double-doubles every night with a shooting percentage above the teens? That's progress!

That being said … this is mesmerizing:

This is what Twitter should be used for, and this only

I mean, objectively, this is maybe the funniest sequence of events possible. Angel looks like a 4-year-old on the court, slams a clipboard, and then gets the COVER of NBA 2K26: WNBA edition. What a heater!

Amazing. This is why I'm grateful for the WNBA: For days like this, when there is NOTHING else going on in the sports world. Frankly, that's why I don't despise Angel Reese like most of you do. She makes my job so easy.

Do you understand how hard it is to mine #content right now? I'm pretty sure half of the OutKick editorial department is on vacation this week. Our morning meetings, which are usually 30 minutes on a GOOD day, suddenly last about as long as I do in bed.

And, without giving away a number, let's just say I usually get winded from peeling an orange for my 3-year-old. I ain't exactly a marathon runner nowadays.

Anyway, shoutout to Angel for keeping us all engaged in the dead of summer. And also, shoutout to this mega-viral tweet that's currently taking Elon's app by STORM:

MLB had a NIGHT, Maggie had a DAY & the Alligator Alcatraz reviews aren't great anymore

I mean, it's such a tough question. I've wrestled with it all morning, which shows you how busy I am right now.

I guess it sort of depends on which era you grew up in, right? For me, I'm a '90s and 2000s kid. Here's a sneaky name from the '90s who you really don't hear much about anymore: Cameron Diaz.

I think Cam may have a real shot at the throne here. I was first introduced to her in The Mask, and it was a game-changer.

Remember that movie? It was easily my favorite one growing up. I think it's Jim Carrey's best role. How about THAT for a hot take? The last 30 minutes of that movie? Still stresses me out to this day. Dorian? I think he's sneakily the most terrifying movie villain ever. I'll stand by that.

This scene? I mean, COME ON!

Yeah, Cam Diaz may be my pick. There's probably no right answer, although I'm sure y'all have it! Let me know.

OK, let's rapid-fire this midsummer class into a midsummer Hump Day night. First up? Speaking of hot blondes, let's check in with Nightcaps OG Maggie Sajak!

I take it all back! I nominate Maggie as the hottest blonde ever! Call it recency bias, I don't care. My class, my rules. We respect the vets around here, and Maggie is absolutely a vet.

Next? Let's mix in some sports today – with all due respect to Angel Reese. What a NIGHT for baseball last night. We had two inside-the-park home runs – one was a walk-off! – and the dumbest balk you'll ever see.

Rollllllllll tape!

What a call! Could you imagine getting penalized for having the piss scared out of you? This should 100% be an "Act of God" ruling, and a no-pitch.

I live in Florida. We know better down here. You don't mess with lightning. Hurricanes? Fine. They don't scare us. But lightning? You get the hell outta dodge when you hear thunder.

We're so serious about it at this house, that the First Lady won't let me take the kids on a walk if there's a single lightning strike within 10 miles. Seriously. We have an app that shows us exactly where they are at all times. We basically have a doppler radar at our house. Can't hide money!

Next? Last week, we discussed the rave reviews Alligator Alcatraz was getting from the fine folks over on Yelp. Well, I'm sad to report that the stars ain't exactly as bright as they once were.

Brutal:

Take us home, Jackie Redmond!

I mean, what am I missing here? Giant mosquitoes? Freezing inside? No outside time? It sounds like … Florida in the summer. That's literally what he just described.

Our AC is constantly running right now. And I mean constantly. No way around it. So, yes, it's always cold in here.

If we dare go outside, it's either A) 4,000 degrees with 10,000% humidity, B) pissing rain, C) jam-packed with mosquitoes, or D) all the above.

Actually, it's D. It's always D.

Welcome to Florida! Alligator Alcatraz sounds pretty authentic to me.

OK, that's it for today. Good one. We're almost there, folks. Hang on just a little bit longer.

Take us home, NHL on TNT reporter Jackie Redmond. And welcome to class!

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You have someone better than Cameron Diaz? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.