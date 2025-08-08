NFL Punter’s Fiancée Tries On His Game Pants, Instantly Regrets Everything

It's preseason for everyone right now – from the players to the media. That obviously includes OutKick, where we're always searching for the next internet star.

We've had a ton of NFL WAGs over the years. We've had the vets, like Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper. We've had draft night stars, like Will Levis' ex, Gia Duddy.

Remember Stephanie Niles, Bengals backup QB Jake Browning's fiancé? She was elite back in 2023. Still is today.

But, we're always looking for that camp star. The diamond in the rough. The up-and-comer. The rookie making a real push for the opening day 53.

I think we have an early candidate in Baltimore, where Julia Falcioni – the fiancée of Ravens punter Jordan Stout – failed to stuff herself into a pair of his pants, but succeeded in climbing the WAG charts ahead of the regular season.

You tell me what's more important.

This is how you do NFL #content

This is what it's all about, boys and girls. When you're a punter, you have to make a name for yourself in this league. And when you're a punter's fiancée, you really have to work hard at it.

And it appears Julia is up to the challenge. It's easy to be a star when you're married to the starting quarterback. That's peanuts. They're a dime-a-dozen. But it's an entirely different ballgame as a special-teamer. You don't get a ton of chances, and you have to pounce when they present themselves.

That's what Julia did this week. And by the way, those pants are impossible to get on. Trust me. I used to have to show up to my high school locker room three hours early just to be sure I'd be able to make kickoff. Football pants are no joke. And that's back when we wore actual pads in them!

I'm pretty sure players stopped wearing thigh and knee pads somewhere in 2014. I haven't seen them in a decade, at least. Punters certainly don't.

Speaking of punters … this Jordan Stout is a stud in his own right. He put 76 kicks inside the 20-yard-line last season. That's how you stay employed, folks, especially in today's game.

All in all, a strong start to the NFL preseason. The Ravens won Thursday's opener, 24-16, and obliterated poor Anthony Richardson in the process.

Can't wait to see what's next – both for Baltimore, for Jordan, and for Julia.